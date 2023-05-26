Youths of Aghara-Iluke community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government of Kogi have petitioned the Directorate of State Services, Lokoja, over the abduction and murder of their monarch, Oba Moses Obadofin.

The 84-year-old monarch, a cashew merchant, was allegedly abducted on Easter Monday by six armed men and later murdered while in captivity.

A 20-year-old girl said to be a student of one of the secondary schools in Kogi state, was also abducted alongside the monarch at his palace in the community.

Informed sources in the community said following the petition by the aggrieved youths, the biological children of the monarch were invited on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, by the DSS at Lokoja as part of the ongoing discreet investigation into the matter.

Another prominent indigene of the community, Chief Funsho Ayinmiro, was also invited by the security operatives, according to the sources who revealed that he contested the throne with the late monarch.

However, the biological son of the monarch in charge of the family’s cashew plantation did not honour the invitation by the DSS.

Confirmed sources hinted that the biological son had allegedly remained elusive since the incident occurred as he failed to honour invitations by either police or the DSS.

The attitude of the late monarch’s biological son has raised concern among the members of the community who are still angry about the gruesome murder of the monarch.

The armed men, reportedly demanded N60m for the release of the monarch until he was allegedly found dead some weeks later.

