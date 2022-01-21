Youths parliaments ask FG to shelve planned fuel hike, seek power rotation to southern Nigeria

The Federal Government has been urged to shelve all plans to increase the pump price of fuel also known as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The advice was given by two parliamentary youth organisations that provide youth leaders with avenue to learn the art and pattern of lawmaking, the African Youths Parliament (AYP) and the Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (SYAN).

While supporting power rotation for the position of the president, they resolved that the next president of the country should come from the Southern region.

AYP National Speaker, Mensah Asamou, and SYAN National Speaker, Olakunle Jonathan Olusegun, in a joint statement also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to support the creation of state police in order to aid adequate security of life and property in the country.

The groups issued the statement while conferring the Nelson Mandela Global Award of Excellence on an entrepreneur, Abdulazeez Olawale Abass Jnr, in Abeokuta.

They also noted that an extra state needs to be created in the South-East geopolitical zone which only has five states so as to create a sense of equity and fairness.

On restructuring, they argued that the Federal Government must dialogue with leaders of all geopolitical zones to discuss a system of government that will strengthen Nigeria’s unity, progress and socio-economic development.

The statement read in part: “The local government is the third tier of government in Nigeria which can also be refers to as government at grassroots. Our dear nation cannot continue to run a local government in a way that all majority of decision about the local government are decided by the state governors. We therefore demand local government autonomy to enable the citizens to see and enjoy the dividends of democracy.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria needs to find a lasting solution to unstable economy that is affecting the nation and its citizens. We reject the planned fuel hike by the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari and also reject the government’s plan to pay N5,000 transport allowance to every Nigerians to cushion the effect of soaring fuel price.”

