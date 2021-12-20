Youths kick against plans to shift APC convention beyond February 2022

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South-Western Nigeria have warned the party leadership against the plots to shift the national convention of the party beyond February 2022.

The youth leaders who stated this in Akure, Ondo State capital during a press conference also called on the party’s leadership not to compromise on the calibre of persons who should aspire for leadership positions during the convention.

The youth from the six states of the South-West region maintained that only sound and competent members of the party with the requisite experience should be allowed to take over the leadership of the party at the national level.

They noted that the next national convention of the party may either make or mar the party and said “the next national convention is a make or mar for the APC. Whether the APC will continue to remain united, indissoluble, big and strong is firmly predicated on the kind and quality of decision our leaders take at the convention in February.

“We, the youth of the APC in the South-West states are already looking forward to February for the conduct of the national convention.

“We are upbeat and are already mobilising massively ahead of the convention. We are confident that our national leaders, being men of honour, will allow the party to stick to its own promise and let our word be our bond.

“We ask the party leadership not to listen, let alone accede, to the cacophony of sponsored suggestions in some quarters that the February 2022 date be still pushed forward to alter date.

“The people making this dangerous suggestion are familiar retrogressive voices who do not mean well for our party. They and their suggestions should be thrashed in the dustbin of history.

“Instead, we urge the party leadership to remain steadfast on the choice of February as the definite date for the conduct of the convention. Anything short of this is not good for the party.”

The youth in a communique they signed and read by the acting South-West Youth Leader, Kolade Lawal, resolved as follows: “The party should not compromise on the kind and calibre of persons who should aspire for leadership positions in the party’s forthcoming convention.

“Only sound and competent members of the party, with requisite experience, should be allowed to take over the leadership of the APC at the national level.

“Young and vibrant party members should be allowed to take up strategic leadership positions in the forthcoming convention.

“The party should use this convention to give life to the leadership aspirations of Nigerian youths whom President Muhammadu Buhari blessed in 2018 with his assent to the Not-Too-Young-to-run Bill. We owe President Buhari the moral duty of sustaining his laudable legacy in this regard.

“The party should look into the pool of youthful aspirants from among those contesting for key positions such as National Chairman, Deputy National Chairman, National Secretary, National Organizing Secretary, Zonal Vice Chairmen, National Youth Leader, National Woman Leader and assist competent ones amongst them to victory; for them to lead the party to victory in 2023 and beyond.

“That the party should remember that youths are presently performing wonders in the private sector and other spheres of life, despite daunting challenges, and so consider competent youthful members that are not above 50 years for membership of the new National Working Committee.”

