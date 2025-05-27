Youths key to Nigeria’s success — Experts

Young Nigerians have been implored to step up and take charge of their future.

This call to action was echoed by industry leaders and experts who gathered at the fourth edition of the annual Gen-Z involvement in a New Nigeria (GiNN) conference, themed “Rewriting the Nigerian Story: Building the Future, Becoming the Future.”

Speaking at the conference, the convener, Agomeze Saint, urged young people to transition from passive beneficiaries to active contributors to the economy, playing a key role in shaping Nigeria’s future.

Former Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio Ibrahim urged the youths to be unapologetically involved in governance and nation-building.

She described leadership in Nigeria as a test of conviction, character, and courage, stressing that effective leadership requires prioritisation of inclusion, integrity, and innovation.

The former minister noted that leadership is not about control, but about collaboration and creating lasting legacies. “Leadership is about opening doors for others, especially those whom society has historically shut out,” they said.

According to her, one determined and principled voice can ignite a movement, and leaders must prioritise sustainable interventions that preserve people’s dignity.

She further stressed the need for innovation in addressing the challenges of today, as the old ways are no longer sufficient.

Kola Adesina, Managing Director of Sahara Group, emphasized the importance of self-reliance, advising young people to start small, utilise their own resources, and bet on themselves before seeking external support.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Almond Projects Limited, Olugbenga Obadina, warned against the culture of criticism on social media and called for a shift towards problem-solving and innovation. “Don’t join the chorus of complaint. Join the orchestra of creators,” he said.

The CEO of Afrotainment Productions, Bunmi Davies, emphasised problem-solving over complaints. “Foreigners invest here not because they love us, but because they see opportunities. If you don’t solve your problems, others will and they’ll take the profits.”

On his part, the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2023 Lagos State governorship election, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, urged the youths to rise, take action, and defend the future of the country.

Rhodes-Vivour charged the youths to stop complaining and start leading positive change through civic engagement and proactive solutions.

“If Nigeria will succeed or fail, it depends on the youth,” he declared. “You are the beneficiaries or the victims of whatever becomes of this country. It’s time to stop shouting and start acting. Get your voters card, make your demands known, and define a new Nigeria where you can thrive.”

In a goodwill message, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth, Mobolaji Ogunlende, urged the youth to be responsible and good citizens, stressing the importance of discipline, strategic thinking, and integrity in building a better future for Nigeria.

The conference featured discussions and sessions on key areas such as youth leadership, economic development, technological innovation, and policy reform.

Participants explored strategies for driving progress in Nigeria and addressed challenges facing the country’s development.

As part of the event, GiNN introduced the “Young Excellence Awards” to recognise emerging leaders. Nine young Nigerians were honored for their contributions in various fields: Somto Alexander Nnoruga, Olumide Oworu, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, Edeh Sylvester Chisom, Victory Ashaka, Chioma Ukpabi, Muhammed Gilmore Adekunle, Christopher Joseph Bassey, and Matthias Busoye.