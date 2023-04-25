National Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel, has commended the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for inculcating vibrant and resourceful youths into Presidential Transition Committee (PTC), saying that the inclusiveness of youths in the Committee was a reflection of Tinubu’s agenda of providing more opportunities for them in the development of Nigeria.
The APC youth leader gave the commendation in an appreciation note he personally signed and sent to the president- elect, in reaction to over 60per cent of the names of progressive youths who made the 14- member transition committee leadership submitted by Asiwaju Tinubu to PCT headed by the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.
APC National Deputy Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, will serve as Committee’s Finance and Budget Director, while Mr. Bayo Onanuga will serve as Head of Media and Publicity in the 14- member list president- elect forwarded to the chairman of PTC.
Hon. Isreal described the former two- term governor of Lagos State as a visionary and passionate leader with foresights and impeccable track records in grooming talented young Nigerians, irrespective of their religion, tribe, and ethnic allegiance.
The APC chieftain congratulated all those who made the PTC list, urging progressive Nigerians to rally round them for the success of the task before them.
“We congratulate all our young leaders Makinde Araoye, Awokola, Stella Okotete, amongst others who have been honoured with this opportunity. While we also celebrate the young at heart and friends of the youth like Senator Kyari, an ally of the youth on the NWC and Senator- elect, Musa AbdulAzeeez Yar’adua, who we have no doubt will also be a youth ally in the 10th National Assembly, Senate,” Israel said.
Meanwhile, the National Youth Leader of APC, Hon. Dayo Israel,, has expressed optimism for a qualitative and top-notch handing-over of power ceremonies, urging Nigerian youths to look forward to a prosperous nation under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
