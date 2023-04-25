National Youth Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Dayo Israel, has commended the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for inculcating vibrant and resourceful youths into Presidential Transition Committee (PTC), saying that the inclusiveness of youths in the Committee was a reflection of Tinubu’s agenda of providing more opportunities for them in the development of Nigeria.

The APC youth leader gave the commendation in an appreciation note he personally signed and sent to the president- elect, in reaction to over 60per cent of the names of progressive youths who made the 14- member transition committee leadership submitted by Asiwaju Tinubu to PCT headed by the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

APC National Deputy Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, will serve as Committee’s Finance and Budget Director, while Mr. Bayo Onanuga will serve as Head of Media and Publicity in the 14- member list president- elect forwarded to the chairman of PTC.