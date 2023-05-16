THE Ondo state Project Coordinator of IFAD/LIFE-ND, Prince Olawale Ademola, has urged youths in the state to engage in agriculture so as to help boost Nigeria’s economy and ensure food security.

Ademola who made this appeal during a Youth in Agriculture Advocacy Platform hosted by IFAD/LIFE-ND project in Akure, Ondo state capital, noted that most of the facilities provided by government to encourage farming and agriculture are relatively unutilised as most young people find agriculture practice unattractive.

According to him, government alone cannot fund agriculture, hence the collaboration with IFAD/LIFE-ND project to engage and equip youths and make them self employed farmers and said the project is committed to revamping the agricultural sector in the state in collaboration with the state government.

He disclosed that the project has empowered over 2,000 youths and train them on agriculture, saying “these youths were taken out of the employment market with some of them becoming employers of labour”

Agriculture is essential and it plays a vital role in the development of our country. This is the way to go if we are serious and genuine in the quest to stimulate our economy.

“Agriculture is a lucrative business, unlike before, when subsistence farming was the order of the day. Now, agriculture had gone beyond that, as mechanised and digital farming have become the order of the day and government has been encouraging youths to embrace agriculture.

“At IFAD/LIFE-ND project we have been working assiduously to breathe a new life into agriculture sector, and make it the most vibrant and profitable means of stimulating and advancing the economy of the state.

“Our government is open to private sector, individuals and corporate organisations who share the same ideologies with us to reposition the sector for the good of all.

Speaking, the Rural Institute Gender and Youth Officer, Mrs. Ajibade Bolanle, said the advocacy meeting served as an opportunity for the youths to contribute to the development of the countries’ economies.

The resource person, Mr. Olorunfemi Samson said the advocacy meeting was taking place in all the Niger Delta states, where Ifad/life-nd projects are.

He explained further that IFAD/LIFE-ND wanted a situation, where young people can practice, succeed thereby and boost food security without preventable hindrances.





He asked the young farmers to make their opinions known as their inputs will be collated and used as Ondo State input into national policy project of Ifad/life-nd.

The farmers were later broken into groups to focus on segments of the issues raised, proffer solutions and document such to the headquarters of IFAD/LIFE-ND in Abuja as Ondo Office input for the Nigerian national policy formulation.

About 40 selected farmers from ten local government areas where IFAD/LIFE-ND project is taking place took part in the advocacy platform.

