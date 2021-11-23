Youths foil attempt to arrest traditional ruler by DSS in Edo

Youths of Uzairue Clan in Etsako West Local Government of Edo State on Tuesday foiled an attempt to arrest the clan head, His Royal Highness, Kadiri Omogbai, the Ogieneni of Uzairue, by the Directorate of State Security service DSS.

It was gathered that the incident happened on the Benin-Abuja Road when the traditional ruler was on his way to his palace.

A source stated that the DSS officials blocked the traditional ruler at Ayua junction and attempted to drag him to their vehicle and whisk him away when the youths stormed the area and resisted the attempt.

Following the resistance of the youths, the DSS personnel was said to have taken the traditional ruler, accompanied by the youths, to the office of the Police Area Commander at Auchi.

While that was going on, other youths, It was further gathered, mobilised other subjects of the traditional rulers, who barricaded the entry and exit points in the area to block any attempt to arrest their clan head.

The source said the DSS alleged that they came to arrest the clan head following an allegation that he had a hand in the attack on someone they didn’t mention.

After several hours at the office of the Area Commander, the police escorted the traditional ruler back to his palace in Jattu, the clan headquarter.

Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bello Kotongs, when contacted, said: “First, we have to find out who tried to arrest him, the reason behind it and why was he prevented from being arrested. I have not heard of the whole issue, nevertheless, as soon as I arrived in Benin on Wednesday, we will find out”.

The traditional ruler, Tribune Online further gathered, has been having a running battle with the wife of the governor of a neighbouring state over some parcels of land.

