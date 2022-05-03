Youths flogged in Bayelsa as traditional ruler orders raid of 14 drug spots

The Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom in Brass Local Government Council of Bayelsa State, King Ebitimi Banigo, ordered a task force to raid black spots used to peddle drugs in the Kingdom, recovery substances suspected to be cannabis popularly known as India Hemp, benzos, LSD and codeine.

Nigerian Tribune also learnt that the task force led by the Kingdom’s Chiefs Council chairman, Inikio Sam Sele-Dede, apprehended youths that were indecently dressed and with funny hair cuts, before subjecting them to flogging.

It was further gathered that while carrying out the directive of the traditional ruler, the task force successfully demolished fourteen drug peddling points, sending out strong signals that the act of drug peddling can no longer be condoned in the Kingdom.

According to Chief Sam Sele-Dede, the decision to move against the illicit drug spots in the Kingdom was necessitated by the rising wave of drug use by youths within the area and its environs.

An eyewitness account has it that the raid, which was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, May 1st, was welcomed by jubilation from community folks who joined the team to effect the demolition of the illicit drug spots.

A source within Okpoama community confirmed that scores of youths with strange hair cuts were forced to have their hair cuts shaved.

Speaking at end of the exercise Chief Sam Sele-Dede said Okpoama has forbidden drug peddling and consumption, saying that anybody caught will be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

He also added that the resilience and commitment of the people of the community in checking drug peddling and consumption will in no distance time force hard drug dealers to keep off the oil and gas-rich Kingdom.