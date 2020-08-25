Youths donate relief items to 105 households in Ikorodu community

YOUTHS under the aegis of Executives Helping Initiative, have donated relief materials to about 105 households in Aga community area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The donation was part of the monthly drive to ameliorate the hardship of the COVID-19 on the people of the state.

The initiative which partners its members who are celebrating their birthday delivered the materials to the aged members of the community.

In a release issued shortly after the distribution of the items, the group said that the ‘Executives Helping Initiative’ is a charity organisation in Lagos, spearhead by youths.

The group further said that its target are communities, aged persons, orphanages, hospitals, prisons and people living in slum areas of Lagos.

“Every month, the organisation partners the celebrants of that month, offering them a charitable way to celebrate the gift of life. However, donations are also received from the general public.

“Our mandate includes feeding families, communities and orphanages; offering free medical check-up, and cancer screening at the end of the

year; community clean up exercises, empowerment of residents in slums and prison visitations.

“In July, like the past months of the pandemic, we decided to intensify our feeding programme, and that is why we are visiting Aga community in Ikorodu today.

“It is part of our duty to feed the elderly people in the community. And we are happy that with the support of the Baale of this community, we were able to reach out to over 105 households.

“Our July programme was different from the regular mode of operation. Many of our volunteers gathered to make merry with the residents,” said Oguntuyo Adebayo, the group’s head of public relations.

The residents of Aga community were excited as they received the food items.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

1,126 Killed, 380 Abducted In 7 Northern States —Amnesty Int’l

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Sunday, claimed at least 1,126 rural dwellers in seven northern states of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara, have lost their lives to rampaging insecurity in the zone since the beginning of the year. In a statement highlighting its recent findings, about 380 villagers were also reportedly abducted for ransom within the months under review, with victims’ relatives…

MONDAY LINES: El-Rufai Goes To Law School

I have this Igbo friend whom I call Omo Oduduwa. He speaks the Yoruba language with a competence that claps for whoever his teacher is – and he flaunts it. Every expression that shoots out of his trunk is rooted in wisdom. He once told me in Yoruba that his enemy was ill but he was the one taking medicine for the illness (ó re òtá mi sùgbón èmi ni mo nl’ògun). That statement I remembered when I read Professor Ishaq Akintola of…

Water Resources Bill: Lawmaker Says It Is Dead On Arrival

FEDERAL lawmakers are again smarting for a showdown with their leadership and the presidency once they resume from their annual vacation. The mutual ethnic suspicion in the polity will again reverberate in the consideration of the controversial National Water Resources Bill 2020, Nigerian Tribune investigation revealed. The bill which was shut down in the eighth National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki…

LEADERSHIP & MANAGEMENT: Route To Iconic Leadership

The transformation of leaders into icons has much to do with what they don’t do rather than what they do. While it is fashionable for leaders to say ‘yes’ to a number of things, it is only those who make it a habit to say ‘no’ to many things that become icons. According to Warren Buffet, the investment guru, “The difference between successful people and very successful people is that very successful people say ‘no’ to almost…