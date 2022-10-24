Youths ban political campaign in Enugu community

Youths of Eha-Alumona community in Nsukka Local Council of Enugu State have banned all political campaigns, rallies and meetings in the area until the state government fixes their dilapidated roads.

They also announced N50,000 fine on any member of the community found to be participating in politics, while asking the state government to declare a state of emergency on the Eha-ulo/Eha-Etiti/Eha-Ndiagu/Mbu road.

In a communiqué at the end of their meeting on Sunday, Eha-Alumona Youths Association (EYA) stated that the action became necessary following the total collapse of a section of Eha-ulo/Eha-Ndiagu/Mbu/Agu-Umabor/Umabor Ring-road,

They stated that they had made several representations to the state government for the repair of the road, to no avail, stressing that they took the decision as the last resort.

“Eha-Alumona youths shall speak with one voice come 2023 and, at the appropriate time, the association will take a position on whom to vote for come 2023 general election.

“Police harassment and brutality in our town shall henceforth be seen as a declaration of war on our town and shall be resisted with the last drop of our blood.

“Individuals and groups dubiously hiding under the umbrella of Eha-Alumona town to gain favour from the state government at the expense of our collective welfare should henceforth cease from such act,” the communiqué warned.

It was gathered that Enugu Attorney General; the member representing Nsukka East State Constituency; Chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue; Commissioner II, Local Government Service Commission; Chairman of State Culture and Tourism Board; Director of State Signage and Advertisement Board; ENSIEC commissioner; three SA, to the governor and at least eight technical advisers to the governor as well as a judge of the Customary Court, all hail from Eha-Alumona town and ply the road to their various villages.

The youth, who have resolved to enforce the above decisions within the ambit of the law, lamented that the government appointees had not done anything to convince the governor to do the road.

The communiqué added: “In view of obvious total neglect and abandonment of our town by successive governments, the association has resolved to ply this hard but necessary route.

“It should be noted that our town has never benefited from the state or Federal Government despite discharging our civic responsibilities creditably and being supportive of successive governments in Enugu State.”