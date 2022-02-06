Youths ask for more opportunities to serve, APC youths appeal to leaders

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths have asked for more opportunities and responsibilities to serve the party and the nation at large.

The Southwest Zonal Youth Leader, Kolade Lawal, stated this during a Youth Leadership Sensitization and Capacity Building workshop, with the theme: ‘Unleashing the Potential of Youth Leadership”.

He said that the youths should be allowed to contribute their quota to both the party and the country, and said ” It is the aggregate of the productive capacities of our youths that will determine where Nigeria will be among nations of the world.

“Therefore, the youths have their role to play while the country also has its overall role to play”.

He stressed the need for the nation to renew its commitment towards the development of the capacity of her youths, saying youth is the foundation of positive and negative picture of any society.

He said youths energies, inventiveness, character and orientation define the pace of development and security of a nation, through their creative talents and labour-power, saying a nation can make giant strides in economic development and socio-political attainments.

He said the APC has made a lot of significant progress within the few years it took the leadership of the country, but the party will obviously do better if it utilizes more of the energy and vibrancy of the youths.

“We need to work on a perfect blend of the use of the wisdom of the elderly and the strength of the youth.

“There are still lots of works to be done to take Nigeria to that promised land. These works require great technical skills and we must equip ourselves as youths who are the strength of the nation.

“We demand to be given more opportunities to serve and we must ensure that we deliver at every opportunity.

According to him, Nigeria should not expect more than its youths can offer, so it is only by building the capacity of the youth that we can truly build the nation.

The workshop was organized for the newly elected State youth leaders, Deputy State Youth Leaders, and Senatorial Youth Leaders.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the APC, Hon. Afeez Bolaji Repete said the session was strategic for aggregating the experiences of our young leaders and recharging their commitment to the good vision of the party for Nigeria.

