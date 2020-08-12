Youths are doing better for Nigeria’s development ― Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has commended youths in Nigeria for their resilient and contributions to the social-economic development of the nation.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that the country would only witness all-around development with the involvement of youths, calling on them to redouble their efforts and believe in the country.

The governor said this in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Wednesday, at the 2020 edition of the International Youth Day with the theme: ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’ organised by the office of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

Speaking through his Chief of Staff, Mr Biodun Omoleye, he said, ” In view of the limited opportunities available to our youths, I want to say they are trying their best within the context of the opportunities but there is room for improvement and that is what the government of Ekiti State is trying to push forward an agenda for transformation. I will give them pass mark and we will continue to support them.”

He charged Ekiti youth to stop indulging in rape, drug abuse and other criminal tendencies that can damage their future.

Fayemi said the youth, who constitute 36 per cent of Ekiti population must exhibit courage, skillfulness, industry and run away from vices that can derail their future.

He urged the youth to look inwards and tap from the experiences of those who had passed this stage, saying the composition of his cabinet gave pointers to the fact that Ekiti youth have great future ahead of them because it is populated by youth.

Fayemi said his government will soon establish a youth academy to guide the youth on how to invest their energies in profitable ventures saying: “I want to see youths that are vibrant, courageous, skilful, bold and that can change the world in Ekiti.”

“But the problem with most of our youths has been that they are inconsistent with their ideas. Try and harness your energies and synergise with others to pave way for you. Make use of policies of government to catapult yourselves to an enviable height.

“Most importantly, you must run away from rape, which has become very endemic now, drug abuse, advanced fee fraud, ICT fraud and other crimes that can hinder your potentials and derail your future.

“Think big, dream big and find a way to actualise your dreams. There are bigger opportunities out there, so don’t look at your limitations. Form an agenda of change and let the world celebrate you,” he said.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr Michael Awopetu, urged them to resist the attempt by powerful individuals to subjugate their voices, saying they must scrutinise every policy of the government and demand a fair deal of it.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE