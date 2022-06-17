Youths are at receiving end of election outcomes ― Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the president on youths and students affair, Nasir Saidu Adhama, have said the youths are at the receiving end of any election outcomes as they have a longer time to live than any leaders aspiring for office on the ballot.

Adhama who was represented by the Technical Assistant to the SSA, Dr Aminu Kyaku stated this at the Democracy Lecture organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) in Abuja with the theme “Election and Governance: Youths As Watchmen Against Electoral Violence”.

According to him: “No matter the outcome of this election, we are going to have to be at the receiving end because naturally, we have more time to spend than our leaders that are there today.

We should not allow ourselves to be used by politicians, we can not sell our rights for a token amount of money.

“We can be part of the process if we participate in any little way in the electoral process, it only means that we are taking the steps one after the other.”

He further applauded Mr President for supporting electoral reform which was signed into law recently as he said: “It is the general reform that he has supported for INEC and for the new electoral act 2022 passed into law.

“We all know that this electoral act has expanded the scopes, issues like registration and we can remember the not too young to run bill which was assented to by Mr President as an act of law, that has actually lowered the age barrier that normally prevents many young from aspiring into higher offices in this administration.”

“However out of the many political parties that we have, we can only boast of having just a few that young.”

“We need to push the youth agenda as nobody can push the youth agenda on our behalf we have to do it ourselves as the theme of today implies, we need to be the gatekeeper and watchmen of this election.” He emphasised.





Akinlosotu pointed out that the unrest in the country had distracted the power players, arguing that with the development, good governance was becoming impossible at all strata of the government.

He, however, called on the youth to coordinate themselves to salvage the situation, adding that their engagement is key to the development and the improvement of the country’s democratic system.

“Historically, the Nigerian democratic system is the one characterised with diverse challenges and in recent times, confronted mainly with ethnic diversity which in turn breed insecurity in our society and consequently hinder our value democracy and make the governance of the country to grow worse.

“The need therefore to take the steps needed for the reform of our dear country, Nigeria necessitated the ideas to organise ourselves as young Nigerians in a manner that will hold in view the mending of our impaired democratic system which has long since thrown us into insecurity as a result of lack in the mutual ineligibility informed by the ethnic insensibility.’’

Similarly, the General Secretary of NYC, Dr Raymond Edoh also said, one of the greatest liabilities of history is that all too many people especially the youths fail to remain awake through great periods of social and political change.

Edoh further said every society has its protectors of the status quo and its fraternities of the indifferent who are notorious for sleeping through revolutions.

“Today, the very survival we the youths of this country Nigeria depend on our ability to stay awake, adjust to new ideas, remain vigilant, and to face the challenge of change for a better Nigeria.”

