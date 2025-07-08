Youths and get-rich-quick syndrome

By: Chidimma. F. OdilI

WHY are so many young people in a hurry to ‘blow’, even if it means cutting corners? In today’s fast-paced and highly competitive world, particularly in Nigeria, many youths are under immense pressure to succeed and to do so quickly. The desire for instant wealth, fame, and social recognition has birthed what is now widely referred to as get-rich-quick syndrome. This mindset is not just about ambition, it’s about skipping the process, avoiding the grind, and jumping straight to luxury, often through any available means (legal or illegal). As flashy lifestyles flood social media and success stories are celebrated with little regard for the path taken, a growing number of young people begin to see wealth as the ultimate proof of worth, even if it comes with consequences. The get-rich-quick syndrome is often used informally to describe a psychological or behavioral pattern where a person becomes obsessed with acquiring wealth quickly, often without regard for the risks, ethics or consequences involved. It is the strong desire to become rich quickly, often leading people to take risky and unrealistic actions in hopes of making fast money.

The rise of get-rich-quick syndrome is deeply influencing the mindset and lifestyle of many Nigerian youths. Many young people are beginning to loose faith in the traditional path of hard work, education, and gradual success, as they view slow and honest progress as outdated or unrewarding. Instead, they are drawn to shortcuts such as internet fraud (like Yahoo Yahoo), gambling, ritual activities, and other risky ventures in the pursuit of instant wealth. The value of patience and persistence is being replaced with the urgency to “make it” by any means necessary. This growing pressure to appear successful has led many into depression, anxiety, and poor self-worth, especially when they compare themselves to peers living flashy lives online. As a result, long-term goals are being abandoned for quick fixes, and the moral fabric of a generation is gradually being eroded.

What are the causes of the get-rich-quick syndrome? One of the leading causes of get-rich-quick among Nigerian youths is the alarming rate of unemployment and underemployment. Many young people graduate from school only to face a harsh reality, there are few available jobs, and only fewer offer financial security. With limited opportunities and rising costs of living, frustration sets in. In this situation, the desire for quick money becomes more tempting than ever. Another major influence is social media. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat are filled with images of flashy lifestyles, expensive cars, luxury vacations, and seemingly overnight success. These constant displays of wealth create unrealistic expectations, making young people feel like they are being left behind. Many begin to believe that success must be immediate and extravagant, rather than earned over time.

The erosion of values in society also plays a huge role. In many communities, people celebrate wealth without questioning its source. As long as someone appears successful, they are praised and respected. This sends the wrong message to youths, that how you make money doesn’t matter, as long as you have it. The emphasis on material success over integrity and character encourages risky and unethical behavior. Also, the lack of proper guidance and mentorship leaves many youths without direction. With fewer role models who promote hard work, consistency, and long-term planning, young people are often left to figure things out on their own. In the absence of strong mentors, they easily fall for shortcuts and deceptive paths to success. Lastly, the education system contributes to the problem. Many schools focus only on theory and grades, with little attention to real-world skills, entrepreneurship, or financial literacy. As a result, students leave school unprepared for the challenges of life and work, making them more vulnerable to any opportunity that promises fast wealth.

What are the consequences? One major consequence of the get-rich-quick is the rise in criminal activities among youths. Many young people, desperate to acquire wealth quickly, turn to internet fraud (popularly known as Yahoo Yahoo), money rituals, theft, and other illegal acts. These choices not only destroy lives but also damage the reputation of Nigerian youths globally, painting them as dishonest or dangerous. Mental health issues are another growing concern. The constant pressure to “make it” fast, and the comparison with seemingly successful peers, often leads to anxiety, depression, and low self-esteem. Many youths begin to feel like failures simply because they haven’t attained a luxurious lifestyle. This silent emotional burden affects their overall well-being and stability. It also leads to the decline in value for education and hard work. As more young people chase fast wealth, the importance of education, skill-building, and hard work is being ignored. Many begin to see school as a waste of time, and honest labor as outdated. This has led to a growing number of dropouts, reduced interest in personal development, and a general disregard for the process of building a meaningful career. When fast money is glorified, the principles of discipline, consistency, and patience are thrown aside.

As a result, a generation grows up without respect for honest labour or the process of building something meaningful. This erodes the moral and ethical foundation of society. Additionally, the legal and social consequences can be severe. Those who take illegal routes often end up in jail, disgraced, or even lose their lives mysteriously. The story of Ramon Abbas, better known as Hushpuppi, is a strong example. Once admired for his extravagant lifestyle, he is now serving jail time for fraud. His fall from grace shows how chasing fast money can end in regret and ruin. Lastly, family and community disappointment. When youths get involved in illegal or shameful acts in pursuit of quick money, it often brings disgrace to their families and communities. Parents who once had high hopes may become heartbroken, while the community begins to lose trust in its younger generation.

What are the solutions? One of the most effective ways to tackle Get-Rich Syndrome is through the promotion of entrepreneurship and skill acquisition. Many young Nigerians turn to shortcuts because they feel there are no viable alternatives. By introducing more youth-centered empowerment programmes, such as vocational training, digital skills, and start-up grants, young people can learn how to build their own businesses or develop skills that can earn them a steady income. When youths see that they can succeed through hard work, they are less likely to seek illegal shortcuts. Secondly, Education also needs to go beyond the classroom to address values and character development. Schools should incorporate moral instruction and life skills into their curriculum. Young people need to learn about integrity, patience, delayed gratification, and the consequences of unethical behavior. These teachings help shape a mindset that values long-term success over instant wealth. Teachers and school counselors also play a key role in identifying students at risk of being lured into dangerous pursuits. Additionally, Job creation is another critical solution.

The high unemployment rate in Nigeria leaves many graduates idle and frustrated. Government and private organizations must invest in industries that have the potential to absorb the country’s youth population, such as agriculture, technology, creative arts, and manufacturing.

When young people are gainfully employed and see real growth in their efforts, they are less tempted to look for fast but risky Alternatives. Also, mentorship plays a powerful role in reshaping how youths view success. Older professionals, community leaders, and responsible influencers should serve as mentors and role models. Many youths simply need guidance, someone to show them that it is possible to succeed honestly, even if it takes time. Regular mentorship forums and youth seminars can provide direction and accountability. Additionally, The Influence of social media also needs to be addressed. While it is a powerful tool, it can mislead youths into thinking that wealth must be flashy and instant. Content creators and influencers should be encouraged to promote realistic narratives—stories of struggle, growth, and gradual achievement. Media literacy programs can also help youths understand that not everything they see online reflects real life. Finally, public awareness campaigns must continue to educate the population. Through TV, radio, schools, churches, and community outreaches, awareness about the dangers of Get-Rich Syndrome should be spread far and wide. These campaigns can highlight the tragic consequences of criminal shortcuts and also celebrate stories of honest success. The goal is to reshape public perception so that integrity, effort, and patience are once again seen as the true path to wealth.

In a society where wealth is often glorified above character, it’s no surprise that many Nigerian youths are caught in the web of Get-Rich Syndrome. While the desire for success is not a fault in itself, the growing obsession with shortcuts to wealth has led to damaging consequences, both for individuals and the nation at large. From broken dreams and criminal records to societal distrust and wasted potential, the cost of this mindset is far too high.However, all hope is not lost. By investing in youth development, promoting honest role models, reforming education, and creating opportunities for meaningful work, Nigeria can begin to shift the narrative. The youth must be reminded that real success is a journey that demands patience, effort, and integrity. Only then can we build a future where ambition is not driven by desperation, but by purpose and principle.