Youth Week: NYCN honours Akande for contribution to youth development

In celebration of the National Youth Week, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, has honoured a youth ambassador, Dr Kazeem Akande, in recognition of his pivotal role in the development of the youth of Nigeria.

Akande who is the founder of Akande Tunde’s Movement (ATM) was honoured as a Fellow of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (FNYCN), on Saturday, during a symposium, in celebration of the International Youth Week, held at American Corner, Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Speaking during the investiture, the Chairman of the NYCN, Oyo State Chapter, Salam Quadri, stated that the honour was in recognition of Dr Akande’s contributions to the development of the youth in the country.

He further affirmed that it is necessary to recognise Dr Akande for his contributions toward the development of the Nigerian youths.

While Dr Akande appreciated the group for the honour, he promised to continue with the promotion and development of the youth of Nigeria.

Government’s representatives and dignitaries including Oyo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede; Special Assistant to Oyo State Governor on Youth and Sports, Kazeem Bolarinwa; Director General, Oyo State Liaison office, Abuja and Lagos, Wale Ajani, among others were present at the event