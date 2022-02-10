Youth stage walk in Bauchi, call for Osinbajo to contest 2023 presidency

Though he is yet to indicate interest in the 2023 presidency, agitations and clamor for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to declare interest has continued to grow, one of such was a walk rally staged by Thousands of Supporters of the Vice President under the auspices of ‘High Nigeria Movement’ held in Bauchi.

The streets walk rally went through major streets in Bauchi metropolis calling on Prof Yemi Osinbajo to as a matter of urgency, declare the intention to contest for the primaries for the number one seat in the country under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The groups began the streets walking from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium and went round all major streets in the state capital drumming, singing and canvassing and soliciting

for Yemi Osinbajo’s candidacy in the forthcoming general elections in 2023, saying “We want Osinbajo back”, “Prof Osinbajo should continue where Buhari will stop”.

While addressing the gathering at the of the walk, the chief Convener, ‘Bauchi Higher Nigeria Movement’, Mr Isiyaku Kelu, explained that the essence of the event was to call and plead with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo to as a matter of urgent importance and with a view to save the country, answer the call of Nigerians and join the presidential race like other aspirants for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “The Vice President, Professor Yomi Osinbajo has possessed what it takes to be the next Nigerian President, considering his track records and antecedent as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Commissioner of Justice, Lagos State, and now a Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for 6 years, we believed that no one knows the country needs better than him, we want him to take over and complete the legacy built from his Boss, President Muhammadu Buhari”.

Isiyaku Kelu added that, “Our mission is to plead with the VP to come out and declare his intention, it is his decision to make or not, but we believe he will not disappoint us, we are optimistic that he will accept and answer our call because he is a very reasonable, sound and intellectual person”.

He further said that, “we want a new Nigeria, that is devoid of the region, religion and or political affiliations at all, what we want is a competent person who has the ability of a sound leadership that will lead this country to the promised land”.

Also speaking, Mrs Peace Edward, a fellow convener, said that the entire women believe in the capacity and ability of the Vice President considering his track records and who has served the country for six years assisting Mr President on these laudable achievements in the country.

She however called on all women in the North-East part of the country to rally round and support the candidacy of the VP any time he declared interest with a view to bringing new developments not only to the country but also to the North East and women in general.

“We benefited a lot during his period on school home feeding where thousands of women were enrolled in the exercise, this has created a small on our faces”, she added.

