Youth organisations to dialogue with Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others, scrutinise manifestos

Youth Awake Now (YAN) has said that they would dialogue with the presidential candidates of the various political parties ahead of this year’s presidential election scheduled for February 25th.

This is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a six month Dialogue of all youth organizations in Nigeria and youth leaders in the political and social field for YAN.

The youth organizations include Arewa Youth Leaders, Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Leaders, Afenifere Youth Leaders, Ijaw Youth Leaders, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) leaders, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), NYP leaders, NYC leaders and many others.

Reading the Communiqué, Barrister Oweilaemi Pereotubo, Niger Delta Youth Leader said the Nigerian youth will present a demand charter to the presidential candidates after which a memorandum of Agreement will be signed with each of the candidates.

“The issues are endless and continuing the list of what is wrong with the system means that this conference will not end today.

“So we must first and foremost let them know that all youth have come together to YAN! The manifestos will be presented to the youths and defended by the aspirants.

“The content endorsed as well as that of the Nigerian Youths will be put together and a major Demand Charter from the Nigerian youth will be presented to the aspirants after which a Memorandum of Agreement will be executed with each of the presidential aspirants. Enough is Enough! We are not going to continue to take this again”.

Furthermore, the communiqué stated that “we, the Nigerian Youths believe strongly that our diversity is our pride and living in peace should be above all. We therefore express our commitment to work together to build a better Nigeria, amidst our various ethno-religious, political and cultural diversities.

“With this communique, we commit ourselves to fostering intercultural dialogue and relations across all leaders regardless of party in Nigeria and also call on every Nigerian Youth to be enjoined to #YAN freely expressing their demands to their preferred candidate using the YAN platform as a common tool to drive socio economic growth and sustainability for a better future.

The Youth said that YAN has brought together over 170million Youths in Nigeria under the auspices of all the Apex Youth Organizations and Youth Leaders as well as Social Media Influencers of diverse ethnic, political and religious backgrounds to foster open communication and ignite dialogue for accountability with all the presidential aspirants of the upcoming 2023 General Election on their plans for the youths.





They said the Nigerian Youth have been at the receiving end of policies made by Leaders of past administrations, and thus have been denied several opportunities to explore their youthful potentials and hence the need to thoroughly engage the manifesto of the Presidential candidates for proper scrutiny and endorsement.