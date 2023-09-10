A youth organisation, Diaspora and Nigeria Youth Initiative (DNYI) has commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State who is also the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, over what it described as an assemblage of technocrats, bureaucrats and academics as the state government’s cabinet members.

The organisation, which also congratulated the cabinet members on their successful inauguration, urged them to be steadfast and resolute in teaming up with the governor to achieve his vision and mission of turning Kwara state into a better place anyone can be proud of.

According to a statement by the national coordinator of DNYI, Ishola Maruf, the group commended the governor for the carefully selected cabinet members, “which cut across all spheres, setting the standard as far as inclusivity in governance is concerned.

“The team is indeed a star-studded one which we are confident would hit the ground running to drive the policies and programmes of the present administration”.

Maruf, an Ifelodun local government-born (Kwara State) national coordinator of DNYI added that the carefully selected cabinet members, which comprised 50 per cent of women, made it gender balanced.

“Also, with the people living with disabilities, Governor Abdulrazaq has set the standard for all other states in Nigeria and beyond to follow in line with international best practices”.

The National Coordinator of DNYI, therefore, called for the support of stakeholders in the state for the government of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq so that it can take Kwara state to a promised land.

The Diaspora and Nigeria Youth Initiative (DNYI), convened by Ishola Maruf, a native of Ifelodun local government, Kwara state, is a body of Nigerian youths in Canada, North America, and other countries who are doing well and making the country proud.

