The National Sports Commission (NSC) has doled out $20,000 each to the Youth Olympic gold medallists recently concluded in Dakar, the Senegalese capital, where Team Nigeria bagged three gold medals.

The beneficiaries are Gift Bright, who won gold in the Men’s 100m in a Games record of 10.28 seconds; Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo, who won gold in the Women’s 100m in 11.16 seconds; and Praise Tejiri Ugoh, who won gold in the Women’s 400m, a personal best of 52.76 seconds.

According to the SA Media, Office of the Director General, NSC, Kola Daniel, the gesture is part of the commitment of the NSC to reward excellence, motivate young athletes and ensure that no category of Nigerian champions is left behind in the ongoing sports reforms.

The Commission described the reward as a recognition of the outstanding performances, dedication and patriotism of the Youth Olympic gold medallists on the global stage.

The reward also aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda for sports, which prioritises athlete welfare, grassroots development, early discovery of talents and a sustainable reward system for podium performances.

The NSC stated that the welfare of athletes remains central to its mandate, adding that more structured incentive packages are being put in place for athletes who win medals at continental and global competitions, including the African Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and the Olympic Games.

The Youth Olympic gold medallists were praised for their resilience, focus and exemplary conduct, with the Commission urging them to remain disciplined and continue to serve as role models to millions of young Nigerians aspiring to follow in their footsteps.

The National Sports Commission also thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continuous support for sports development in Nigeria, describing his leadership as a turning point for the sector.