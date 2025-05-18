Youth Minister calls for collective mentorship of boy-child

The Federal Government has called on all relevant stakeholders to unite in mentoring the boy-child towards becoming responsible, productive, and value-driven members of society.

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, made the call during his keynote address to mark the 2025 International Day of the Boy-Child.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Grooming the Boy-Child & Leveraging Mentorship for Leadership and Governance.”

This was contained in a statement in Abuja by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Omolara Esan, and made to newsmen.

According to the Minister, today’s society faces a critical challenge where many fathers and male role models have limited involvement in the lives of their sons, often due to time constraints. This, he noted, can negatively impact the emotional and moral development of the boy-child.

“Mentorship is crucial. It offers our boys the guidance, counsel, and encouragement they need to grow into confident and capable future leaders,” Olawande stated.

“Without positive role models, our boys may lack the values and life skills required to thrive in society.”

He emphasized the importance of helping boys navigate academic pressures, societal expectations, and personal challenges through intentional guidance and support systems.

In alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the government remains committed to creating platforms that foster leadership and mentorship for young boys across the country.

“The boy-child is a vital part of our society. It is our collective duty to provide opportunities for empowerment, regardless of background or economic status,” the Minister concluded.

The event was graced by prominent figures, including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Olubunmi Olusanya, Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Olakunle Oluseye, DG, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Eniade Adesoji, Dr Israel Olajumoke, CEO, House of Destiny; Hon. Rinsola Abiola, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Citizenship and Leadership.

