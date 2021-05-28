Youth leader stabbed to death over land dispute in Delta

Metro
By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
Youth leader stabbed to death

At least three houses have been razed down in Ogriagbene community of Bomadi council area of Delta State on Friday following a land dispute between two family members.

Tribune Online reports that a man who is also the community’s youth leader was allegedly stabbed in the chest region while his son was seriously wounded in a fight between them and another family member over a parcel of land.

The victim is believed to be a younger brother to the senator representing Delta south at the red chamber at the national assembly, Senator James Manager.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe who confirmed the report could not state categorically how many houses were burnt before police intervened or the number of persons arrested.

He said the police had brought the situation under control even as the investigation has been intensified.

The report said the man who was stabbed died on the way to a hospital in Bomadi town, a situation that caused the temper of youths in the family to rise that led to the burning of the assailant’s building.

