Youth groups pass vote of confidence on new EFCC chairman

Some youth groups across the country have declared support for the newly confirmed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, describing his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as a new dawn in the anti-graft agency.

The youth, consisting of current and past youth leaders, under the aegis of the Nigerian Forum for Inter-generational Equity in Politics and Governance (NFIE-PG) led by Comrade Abdullahi Abdulmajeed, also passed a vote of confidence on the EFCC boss for the top job.

Comrade Abdulmajeed, who said that campaign of calumny targeted at the person of Mr Bawa, since his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman of the EFCC, was sponsored by mischievous persons who do not want progress for Nigeria.

“As major stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, we, the Nigerian youths, declare full support for Mr Bawa not only on the basis of his youthfulness but also for his rich qualifications, qualitative and loaded profile, brilliant CV and rare insights into the workings of the EFCC as one of its pioneer cadets at inception. It is our belief that the need for a paradigm shift in the anti-graft institution is long overdue.”

Rolling out some of the achievements of Bawa, Comrade Abdulmajeed said the nominee has successfully demonstrated capacity on the job with experience spanning 17 years in the country’s flagship anti-graft agency.

The forum also said that the EFCC had passed its gestation and handholding period under the Nigerian police, noting that all of its past chairmen were drawn from the Nigerian police.

“The commission should now be allowed to exhibit its distinct identity, create its own independent corporate culture and orientation and go about the onerous task of cracking economic and financial crimes in the country in its own dimension,” it added.

He noted further that, “It is also important to state that the malicious attacks against the person of Bawa are largely sponsored and cooked up to give the young detective a bad name so that his hanging would be easier. We urge Nigerians to take all these cock and bull stories with a pinch of salt. Bawa is qualified for the job. It’s about time the EFCC gained independence from the handholding of the Nigerian police.

“We are pleased that the nominee has received a clean bill from his immediate constituency (EFCC) which absolved him of alleged wrongdoings. With his long-overdue promotion alongside his mates of the course one, the back and forth debate about his qualification has been laid to rest,” he added.

