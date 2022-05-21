Youth group urges Kumuyi to come to South East for planned crusade

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, (COSEYL), the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South East geopolitical zone has called on the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi to ignore the warning of Emma Powerful, spokesman of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cancel his crusade in South East based on security concerns.

In a statement issued on Saturday and endorsed by the President General of the COSEYL, Hon. Goodluck Ibem said “Why would IPOB warn Pastor Kumuyi not to hold his crusade when politicians, political parties are organising their campaigns, people are attending burial ceremonies to bury their loved ones?

The President General said that if Emma Powerful did not tell those going for wedding and traditional weddings not to do their programmes, why would he warn the General Overseer of Deeper Life Bible Church not to go ahead with his crusade?

The youth group expressed surprise how Emma Powerful became so concerned about Pastor Kumuyi’s security adding that Kumuyi is a Man of God protected by the Most High God.

According to him, it is not the business of anyone to worry about how Almighty God protect his servants.

He said: “For Emma Powerful to suddenly ask the Man of God to call off his scheduled crusade over lives is growing concern.”





Ibem pointed out that Emma Powerful may not understand the import of his statement by asking Kumuyi not to come to South East adding that asking the highly revered Man of God not to come to South East will cause serious problem between the South East and the South West.

He called on Emma Powerful not to make such statement next time concerning a Man of God serving the Almighty God adding that such statement is not deserving at all.

The group call on Pastor William Kumuyi to disregard the statement by Emma Powerful and come to South East to preach the gospel of the everlasting gospel of Jesus Christ to their people.

He said: “South East is very safe. Businessmen and women have been coming to do their business without any molestation whatsoever.”

