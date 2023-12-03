IN commemoration of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, the Youth Group of Acts of Apostles’ Evangelical Church (A.A.E.C) has called for an end to all forms of violence against women.

Recall that November 25 was designated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women by the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1999. The theme of this year’s campaign is “Invest to Prevent Violence against Women & Girls.”

According to a statement made available to pressmen by its Public Relations Officer, Oluwafemi Sarumi, the group disclosed that it was necessary to raise public awareness towards violence associated with women against the backdrop of cases recorded in times past while referencing the assassination of the three Mirabal sisters –Patria Mercedes, María Argentina Minerva and Antonia María Teresa– in the Dominican Republic on November 25, 1960.

The statement also commended the Lagos State government for its response towards cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) after about 10,007 cases were recorded in the state between 2019 and November 2021.

“The breakdown of the cases showed that there were 4,150 domestic violence cases, 177 rape cases, 255 attempts to commit rape/sexual assault, 246 sexual assaults by penetration/threat cases and 877 others (separation, not taking responsibilities of child(ren), neglect, custody of the child, non-GBV, etc.).

“Others include 436 child abuse/physical assault cases, 271 defilement cases, 13 defilements by minor to minor, 454 child labour, abduction neglect/others and 148 sexual harassment/molestation cases.

“The Lagos State Government has launched a 24/7 helpline to rapidly respond to survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). The virtual system provides uninterrupted access to trained service providers by providing 24/7 through a toll-free helpline 08000333333. In recent years, the government has enacted laws and established institutions which prohibit violence against women and girls, including the Child Rights Law, the Protection against Domestic Violence Law, the Office of the Public Defender Law and the Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team,” it read.

The AAEC Youth Leader, OluwasegunAyeni, called on all not to tolerate violence against women anywhere and in any form.

While lending support for a statement credited to the UN Secretary-General, AntónioGuterres, he said: “Violence against women is a horrific, persistent and widespread violation of human rights, a public health crisis, and a major obstacle to sustainable development.”

He noted that irrespective of the forms it takes, violence against women is still “rooted in structural injustice, cemented by millennia of patriarchy,” adding that it has adverse effects on the peaceful co-existence of the society and the proper functioning of the economy.

The group further called for support towards legislation and comprehensive policies that strengthen the protection of women’s rights, ramp up investments for women’s rights organisations and promote women’s leadership among other recommendations of the UN.

