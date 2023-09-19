A civil society organization concerned about realisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the year 2030, the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI), has raised the alarm over identified threats against the realisation of the set targets in the programme.

Speaking with journalists at an event to commemorate the SDGs Global Peoples Assembly in Ilorin on Tuesday, coinciding with the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA78), the SDGs Summit, and the SDGs Action, the global director of the group, Olasupo Abideen, lamented that the time to achieve the set goals are running out.

“As we mark the halfway point to 2030, we find ourselves at a crossroads. The ambitious goals outlined in 2015, from the Paris Agreement to the SDGs, are under threat, and time is running out. He said that we are confronted by a series of interlocking crises, from growing inequality and the escalating cost of living to the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Talking on the theme for the Assembly, “Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards Peace, prosperity, progress, and Sustainability for all”, he said that such factors as “authoritarianism, armed conflicts, and militarism continue to tear through already fragile communities, leaving millions in the shadows of oppression, war, displacement, and loss.”

Olasupo, who called on world leaders, particularly the Nigerian government, to show real ambition for the next seven years, urged the government to set forth a clear pathway to deliver the SDG Stimulus Package of $500 billion.

“This package embodies the transformative vision of the 2030 Agenda.





“We have outlined three critical areas for action, and we call upon governments, including the Nigerian government, to heed these calls:

Financial Justice: We urge governments to cancel the debt, deliver new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) for low and middle-income countries, adopt fair taxes, and allocate 0.7% of GDP for development cooperation. Let us create a more equitable financial architecture, ensuring everyone contributes, paving the way for global justice.

“Social Justice: We must tackle authoritarianism, inequalities, and all forms of violence. We must end conflicts globally, reduce inequality through time-bound targets, provide universal health and social protection, and protect civil society activists. The inclusion and participation of vulnerable communities are essential to accelerating progress on the 2030 Agenda.

“Climate Justice: The urgency of climate action cannot be overstated. We call for a fossil fuel-free future for all and Northern governments’ end of fossil fuel financing in other countries. We must commit to science-based national targets and a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Delivering additional climate finance and operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund are essential steps toward climate justice.

“But our call to action extends beyond governments. It extends to everyone gathered here today and to people around the world. Our challenges are manageable but require a radical shift in our approach. We must unite for change, for our collective power is greater than the sum of its parts.

“Today, we launch our UNITE TO ACT campaign, calling on partners, civil society organizations, the private sector, and individuals in Nigeria to reinvigorate our global drive towards a sustainable future. With UNITE TO ACT, we aim to move the SDGs from rhetoric to reality for everyone.

“The SDGs offer a compelling vision of an inclusive, equitable, and sustainable world. Achieving this vision is within our grasp, but it requires unprecedented collective effort, commitment, and solidarity”, he said.

