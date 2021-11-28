Youth empowerment key to national development ― Gbajabiamila

• As Speaker's Leadership Bootcamp ends in Jos

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Youth empowerment key, renewed Nigeria-Japan bilateral ties, Gbajabiamila assures on expedite consideration, Lagos building collapse, Reps set to receive, Gbajabiamila assures on diaspora, Gbajabiamila calls for synergy, Gbajabiamila enjoins Muslims, address complaints on online learning, Gbajabiamila tasks government, Gbajabiamila moves to avert, Gbajabiamila seeks level playground, Gbajabiamila swears in Ebisike, call for paradigm shift, Ghana's new Speaker seek improved,standing committee on public safety, Gbajabiamila lauds Nigeria's ambition, NASS To tackle challenges, Please don’t go on strike , Reps tackle Senate, impediments militating against women, COVID-19 vaccination, National Assembly caucus pledgesWe are laying foundation , Gbajabiamila flags off cash grant, Gbajabiamila free WiFi, pass PIB into law ,reconstruction of 18.3km Epe-Ketu-Itoikin road, Gbajabiamila calls for full implementation, development commissions , pass PIB in six months, health sector, Gbajabiamila reshuffles aides, revised 2020 budget, House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila, CUPP, over plan to invite spokesman, Reps
Femi Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, affirmed that youth empowerment remains one of the key factors to the development of the country.

Gbajabiamila said considering that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, it was imperative to build their capacity so that they would surpass the present crop of leaders.

Addressing the youth participants of the Gbajabiamila BootCamp leadership programme which took place at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau State on Sunday, the Speaker said he would continue to pay attention to the development of the Nigerian youth in whatever way he could.

The Leadership BootCamp Programme, which commenced two weeks ago in both Lagos and Jos, had participants drawn from Surulere in Lagos.

Speaking on the initiative for the programme, Gbajabiamila said it was his way of giving back to society in order to have a better tomorrow, noting that he was delighted at the conduct of the participants.

He said: “For me, youth empowerment is the real empowerment because it prepares you for the future. I’m happy that you all went through the programme.

“From the package of the programme, I know you went through a lot of coaching, and you’ll come out as better persons.

“I’m glad that all of you have conducted yourselves in a good manner. You made us proud. I’m looking forward to meeting you soon.”

The Speaker thanked the Plateau State Government, the member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Hon Dachung Musa Bagos, the coordinators of the programme and the staff and management of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, Jos and Sea School, Lagos for the pleasant leadership training for the Lagos participants.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

You might also like
Latest News

Abuja was conceptualized to be a green city by 40% ― FCT Minister

Latest News

NIDCOM tops list of corrupt-free government agency

Latest News

Air Peace returns to Dubai Dec 1

Latest News

Subsidy removal: Deregulate, set market reflective administrative pricing for PMS,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More