Youth Assembly passes vote of confidence in Gov Bala

Bauchi State chapter of the Youths Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), has passed a vote of confidence on the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, for the infrastructural development of his administration in the past Six years.

The YAN passed the vote of confidence on Tuesday, during the 4th Assembly’s inaugural sitting held at the Conference Hall of the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi, under the leadership of the Speaker, Comrade Sani Danaudi Mohammed.

While moving the motoion for the vote of confidence, the Member representing Jama’are LGA, Youths Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), and Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Rt Hon Usman Abubakar Mansur, explained that the motion became necessary considering the giant strides made since 2019 when Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed was elected as Governor of the State.

According to him, “That this Assembly notes with great appreciation, the exemplary leadership and developmental strides of His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, in various areas.”

He stressed that the administration has made significant progress in road construction and rehabilitation, improving infrastructure and facilitating economic growth in Bauchi State.

He added that,”Despite security challenges in neighboring states, Bauchi State has remained relatively peaceful under Governor Mohammed’s leadership, showcasing his commitment to maintaining peace and stability.”

“Furthermore, the Governor has supported various security initiatives, including: Collaboration with Nigeria Army, Police, State Security Services (SSA), Vigilante Groups, Hunters and Security Outfits to flush out bandits and other security threats, Provision of vehicles and other logistical Support to security agencies to enhance their response to security challenges and Consistent support for security agencies, providing them with necessary resources to carry out their duties effectively,” he added.

The Deputy Speaker added that, “The Governor’s initiatives to empower youths in Bauchi State have been commendable, including:

Appointments of youths into strategic government positions, such as Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, and Directors Generals of Agencies.”

Also, Empowerment programmes through Kaura Economic Employment Programme (KEEP), including skills acquisition, entrepreneurship training, and financial support to enable youths to start and grow their businesses.

The administration also embarked on the Construction and Renovation Projects including the massive construction, renovation, and remodeling project of the Bauchi State Government House, transforming it into a modern edifice that reflects the state’s growing importance.

The Governor’s administration has also renovated and constructed new hospitals across the 20 local government areas, equipping them with state-of-the-art medical equipment to improve healthcare delivery.

He added that, “For the first time in the state’s history, over a N1Billion has been released for students’ scholarship, demonstrating the Governor’s commitment to education and youth development just as the administration has demonstrated a strong commitment to the overall development of Bauchi State, improving the lives of citizens and promoting economic growth.

He concluded saying, “We, the Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Bauchi State Chapter, hereby resolve to: Pass a vote of confidence on His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, in recognition of his outstanding leadership and developmental strides in Bauchi State.”

“Award His Excellency with an Award of Excellence as the Development Champion of Bauchi State, in recognition of his tireless efforts to improve the lives of Bauchi State citizens and promote economic growth and development,” he added.

He stressed, “I urge all of you my colleagues and the stakeholders of Bauchi State to join us in commending his efforts and supporting his administration’s initiatives.”

The Speaker afterwards, put the motion to vote after it was seconded and deliberated by other members of the Assembly and it was unanimously supported.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Comrade Sani Danaudi Mohammed, commended the Members for deeming it fit and necessary to bring up such a motion and supporting it with data based evidences.

The Speaker expressed confidence that the passing of the vote of confidence will serve as a morale booster for the Governor, to spur him to do more for the good of the citizens and residents of the State.

The Assembly also passed a Bill for an act to regulate the activities and operations of Scavengers popularly called ‘Bola jari’ in order to minimise the negative impacts on the citizens of the State.

The Speaker then used the occasion to swearing in some of the youths appointed as Aides to facilitate his operations.

