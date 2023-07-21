Popular Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, known by his stage name Rema, has recently caused a stir on social media with his relationship advice to ladies.

During one of his recent stage performances, the singer paused to address the female audience about their partner’s responsibilities in a relationship.

In a now-trending video, Rema advised ladies to consider themselves single if their men do not pay their bills.

The statement led to loud cheers from his female fans at the concert but has also ignited a flurry of reactions on social media.

While some fans praised Rema for encouraging women to prioritise their financial independence, others criticised him for promoting a “liability mentality” among females in relationships.

Some commenters also pointed out that not all relationships should be solely defined by financial support.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9jaC (@instablog9jac)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…