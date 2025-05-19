You’re NOT safe! 6 reasons to avoid road trips at night

Road trips are fun and exciting, but traveling at night can be risky. Many people think night trips help them avoid traffic or get to their destination faster, but the truth is, driving after dark comes with dangers that are better avoided.

Before you plan your next night trip, it’s important to know why it’s better to travel during the day. In this article, there are six reasons you should avoid road trips at night.

1. Poor Visibility

In this part of the world, many of our highways and roads don’t have proper streetlights. It can therefore be inferred that driving at night means relying only on your car’s headlights which isn’t safe.

Reduced visibility is perhaps the most significant drawback of night traveling, as it poses inherent risks due to limited vision. Thus, it’s crucial to avoid road trips at night.

2. Fatigue

Another reason you should avoid road trips at night is because of fatigue. Naturally, after a long day, your body wants to rest at night. Thus, embarking on road trips during these hours can lead to fatigue and drowsiness, increasing the risk of accidents.

It is advisable to avoid road trips at night because your alertness is already low but if it is unavoidable then you should consider taking breaks, and, if possible, share driving duties.

3. Increased Security Risks

You should avoid road trips at night because of security concerns. Sadly, night travel in some regions in the country comes with issues bordering on insecurity.

Cases of robbery, kidnapping, and attacks by hoodlums are more common at night, especially in isolated areas or on less busy highways.

Daytime travel is generally safer and makes you less vulnerable.

4. Higher Likelihood Of Impaired Drivers On The Road

One of the most alarming risks of late-night road trips is the increased probability of encountering impaired or reckless drivers.

As the night progresses, particularly on weekends, the roads become more dangerous due to the higher presence of drunk, impaired, or reckless drivers. To keep yourself safe, it is advisable to avoid road trips at night.

5. Limited Access To Help

You shouldn’t embark on road trips at night because you have limited access to help. Should your car break down in the middle of the night or you run out of fuel, finding help becomes a bigger challenge as many mechanics, vulcanizers, and fuel stations wouldn’t be available at this time of the day. And even if you find someone, getting safe and reliable help at night is stressful and risky.

6. Bad Road Conditions Are Harder To Spot

Lastly, anyone who is conversant with Nigerian roads knows that there can be potholes that are deep enough to damage your car or cause an accident.

At night, spotting these potholes becomes harder, and swerving to avoid them could lead to even bigger dangers.

While the idea of embarking on road trips at night might sound smart because of less traffic or cooler weather, the truth is, the risks are higher.