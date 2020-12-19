‘You’re my passion’, Banky W eulogizes wife

Love, they say, is a beautiful thing. This can be said to be the case with singer, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W and his wife, Actress Adesua Etomi, as the singer keeps bursting his wife’s bubble at every slight opportunity he gets.

Adesua had posted a picture of her smiling on her verified Instagram page @adesuaetomi on Thursday afternoon with the caption ‘What is your passion? Smiling. Smiling is my passion dear’, and got several responses from her teeming fans and celebrity friends alike, as they all gave her some funny and straight responses.

Dropping a comment on her post, On Air Personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sarcastically said: “Do giveaway. That is our passion.” Her hubby, Banky W also seizing that opportunity to express his love to her, dropped a comment saying: “You. You are my passion.”

The love birds, however, enlivened their fans with their public expression of love as Adesua also replied Banky W amidst several comments and said: “hahahaha honey, your mouth is so sweet… (Double entendre).” This got many of their fans talking.

