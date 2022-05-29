You’re hero of our convention, Ayu tells Tambuwal

Latest News
By Tribune Online
You’re hero of our convention, Ayu tells Tambuwal, Why Tambuwal will Win, Tambuwal decries marginalisation, Gov Tambuwal lifts curfew, Tambuwal declares 24-hour curfew, Why Sokoto didn't present any student for WAEC , Tambuwal, Revenue leakages in NNPC caused by Buhari's hold on ministerial post 
Tambuwal

A video has emerged showing the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu describing Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as the hero of the national convention that produced Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the party on Saturday.

The 33 seconds video appeared to have been shot in the Abuja residence of the former presidential aspirant who was seen receiving that party boss and former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido along with some unidentified other persons.

In the video posted on Twitter by Imran Muhammad using the username @imranmuhdz, Ayu could be heard referring to Tambuwal as “my chairman” with his hands clasped as he walked toward the governor to exchange pleasantries.

The Chairman of the PDP Governor Forum, replied in pidgin English, “me na small chairman (I’m a small chairman).”

While telling him “thank you, thank you,” Ayu informed Tambuwal that “You are the hero of the convention.”

The Sokoto State Governor stepped down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar at the primaries, paving the way for him to emerge as the presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2023 election.


IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in, ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction, Metals, Crude oil, Aviation, Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

It’s time to uproot APC’s bad governance ― Atiku

Latest News

2023: I will defeat Atiku before noon ― Umahi

Latest News

Elumelu congratulates Atiku, commends Wike, Saraki, others

Latest News

I’ll challenge the result of the Delta PDP gov’ship primary in court ―…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More