‘You’re going to hell’: Trump advises Europe on border closure, deportation

Damilola Oluwaje
President Donald Trump at United Nations

United States president Donald Trump has warned that Europe is in decline because of migration, telling leaders they need to close borders and deport migrants. 

Trump made this known while delivering his remarks at the United Nations General Assembly.

“They’re being destroyed. Europe is in serious trouble. They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before. Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe,” he said.

He then compared Europe’s migration issues with his own policies as president.

 “You have to end it now – I can tell you. I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” Trump said.

He added that tougher enforcement in the US had worked under his leadership.

 “Once we started detaining and deporting everyone who crossed the border, and removing illegal aliens from the United States, they simply stopped coming,” he said.

Trump also claimed that in “four months in a row, the number of illegal aliens admitted and entering our country has been zero”.

Data from US Customs and Border Protection shows apprehensions at the border did fall sharply, from about 60,600 in August 2024 to roughly 8,200 in July 2025 – one of the lowest monthly totals in decades. But it was not zero, as Trump suggested.

