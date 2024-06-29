Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described Senator Peter Nwaoboshi as a vastly knowledgeable and experienced leader in the art of politics, governance and grassroots mobilisation.

In a birthday goodwill message to the former Senator, who represented Delta North in the Senate, Omo-Agege said Nwaoboshi was dependable and fearless in his defence of the values and interests he subscribed to.

“We owe you deep respect and gratitude for all your contributions and sacrifices as a worthy leader, brother and friend.

“You have consistently proven yourself to be a champion we can trust to defend the best values, interests and overall good of all our people,” Senator Omo-Agege said

He said Nwaoboshi “hates oppression and always opposes it, no matter who fuels it. With this virtue, you have been and remain a stabilising force in the complex political dynamics of our dear Delta State and, by extension, the Nigerian Project.

“People will always know where you stand, and yours is always the solid ground of justice, equity, and fairness.

“I testify that you are a good elder brother to me. Putting primordial politics and related sentiments aside, you warmly embraced me in my role as Deputy President of the 9th Senate.

“By this, you freely elected to ensure that we gave our people great parliamentary representation with a united front. Thank you for choosing to be a great statesman.

“Your bold, positive leadership impacts in public service are admirable on many fronts.

“Your fierce loyalty to your sound convictions, even at the expense of your freedom and unimaginable attacks on your life, is a special inspiration to so many young people in politics.

“Your principled politics is well appreciated. For this and more, we will always solicit Heaven’s attention to you, your dear family, and all other interests,” he said.

Omo-Agege prayed that God grant him “more grace, wisdom and strengths to run your race of life well to the glory of His name. May God Almighty protect and keep you.”

Also, READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE