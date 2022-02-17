You’re critical participants in Nigeria’s regeneration, Gov Inuwa tells corps members

Corps members who just completed their mandatory one year service to the nation in Gombe State have been urged to continue with their nation-building even after their service year.

The call was made on Thursday by Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya at the passing out ceremony of Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 of the Corps members deployed to the State held at the Pantami Township Stadium.

According to him, “the task of nation-building is painstaking and continuous. You should therefore continue to be critical participants in our nation’s regeneration project.”

He also said that “the nation is immensely grateful to you for your dedication and patriotism. It is my hope that your faith in Nigeria will persist and permeate your souls as you strive for greater heights for which you are all destined.”

Inuwa Yahaya also encouraged them to be innovative and determined to discover the vast opportunities that abound in the nation by being self employees.

According to him, “You should exploit the goldmine inherent in agriculture, manufacturing, mining and rendering of social services among other business ventures. I urge you to key into the policies and programmes of the Federal Republic of Nigeria geared towards youth empowerment, self-employment and economic development.”

He commended them for what he described as their invaluable contributions to the State through group and individual community development projects in the nooks and crannies of the State in various spheres of life such as education, sports, agriculture and other critical sectors of socio-economic development.

The Governor said that “We thank you for the selfless efforts in making our communities better, particularly the strengthening of our health initiatives for Rural Dwellers Programme across the state by providing free medical interventions.”

