You’re a transparent leader, APC chairman tells Nasarawa gov

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule as a honest and transparent leader.

The commendation followed the return of N20 million unspent fund by Sule, who is the chairman of the APC media subcommittee for the presidential primary.

The money is part of the N140 allocated to the committee for the purpose of discharging its responsibilities.

The subcommittee returned the fund during the presentation of it’s report to the party’s national leadership over the weekend.

Senator Adamu said such gesture was uncommon, adding that Sule is the type of leader the country needs.

“This is the character we need in our leaders, honesty, transparency and doing what you are asked to do and giving account of what you have done.

“By the time we are done with the presidential election on the 25th of February, the senate and House of Representatives elections, I will leave this office, I will come to the state and I will lead your campaign for your re-election,” he promised.

The national chairman said the party’s national leadership is impressed and commended for the diligent and commitment in the handling of it’s assignment.

“We are proud of the performance of the publicity committee and we thank God almighty that in the face of the pessimists who thought that the convention was to be the last for the APC, prophets of doom were put to shame,” he said.

He said the party had one of the most successful convention the country ever witnessed.

“Most parties before now simply explode during nomination conventions. And that was what made people to think there were enough problems in the APC and we may likely go the way of those that failed before us,” he noted.

While presenting the report earlier, Governor Sule congratulated the National Chairman, the National Working Committee (NWC), and the party, for superintending over a “successful and peaceful” convention that produced Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate.

Tribune Online reports that the media subcommittee was inaugurated on June 5, 2022 and has 56 members drawn from across the country.

Some of the members of the committee include the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as Deputy Chairman, Chief Femi Kayode, Senator Abiola Bashir, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi, Yakubu Mohammed, Osita Okechukwu and Hajiya Hannatu Musa Musawa.