‘Your vision, diligence project Nigeria as a great nation’, Buhari celebrates Anyaoku at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku as he turns 90, describing him as a statesman whose vision and diligence have consistently projected Nigeria as a great nation.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) said in a letter he personally signed, the President stated: “It gives me great joy and delight to warmly rejoice with a seasoned diplomat and administrator, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on his 90th birthday, January 18, 2023.

“I acknowledge the worthy contributions you have made to the development of the country, starting out as a young Foreign Service Officer, and reaching the pinnacle of your career as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, through vision and diligence, and consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation.

“Thank you for your statesmanship, and for using your extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

“As you hit the milestone of 90, we give glory to God for the grace of longevity, in good health and sound mind, and rejoice with you, your family and loved ones. Happy birthday.”

