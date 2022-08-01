Your PVC is your meal ticket —INEC tells Nigerians

Nigerians have been told to guard and protect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) jealously because, “it is your permanent meal ticket that will open political ways for you”.

The assertion was made by the National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Bauchi, Yobe and Borno states, Major General Modibo Alkali (retd) while addressing voter registrants in Bauchi state, on Sunday, in Bauchi.

Modibo Alkali further urged Nigerians to treat their PVCs as if they were part of their lives stressing: “Ensure that you get your PVCs and handle it as if it is part of your life.”

“Don’t sell it to anybody because it is like your voter’s meal ticket. You know why it is called a meal ticket? It is because you elect the person who can work for you in your future with it.”

“So, if you sell it or you throw it away, then you are selling or throwing away food that you are supposed to eat. So, I want all of you to understand the importance of that PVC.”

He also said INEC had been educating the electorate and Nigerians generally to get registered, wondering why there were still more people on the queue for registration in Bauchi State.

He added that there is a timeline for all the electoral processes of INEC for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, adding that the registration exercise was not just going over the counter to buy some item and putting it in the pocket.

“No, there are some processes. If you register, they have to go and print, display it for political parties and local government areas.”

“Also, there could be litigations along the line. So you have to allow INEC to do its job. If you don’t register on time, then you will delay the work of INEC,” he said.

He warned the electorate against double or multiple registration, saying whoever is caught in the act would be arrested and prosecuted.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The PDP spokesman recalled how the opposition party had on various occasions alerted that the APC government had ceded sovereignty over a large portion of our country to terrorists, “many of whom were imported into our country by the APC.”

He further stated: “From the video, in a brazen manner, terrorists as non-state actors boldly showed their faces, boasting, admitting and confirming their participation in the Kuje Prison break, some of whom were former prison inmates who were either jailed or awaiting trial for their previous terrorism act against our country.





“Nigerians can equally recall the confession by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai that the APC government knows the plans and whereabouts of the terrorists but failed to act.

According to Ologunagba, about 18,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists between 2020 and 2022 “as the criminals continue to be emboldened by the failures and obvious complicity of the APC and to which the PDP had always drawn attention.”

“This is not politics; this is about humanity and leadership, which leadership sadly and unfortunately is missing in our country at this time,” he said.

The PDP added that it is appalled by “the lame response by the apparently helpless, clueless and deflated Buhari Presidency, wherein it told an agonizing nation that President Buhari “has done all and even more than what was expected of him as Commander in Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military…”

“This is a direct admission of incapacity and failure by the Buhari Presidency and the APC. At such a time, in other climes, the President directly leads the charge and takes drastic measures to rescue and protect his citizens.

“In time of adversity, the President transmutes into Consoler-in-Chief to give hope and succour to the citizens. Painfully, Nigeria does not have a President who cares and can stand as Consoler-in-Chief to the citizens.

“It has now become very imperative for Nigerians to take note and realize that the only solution to this unfortunate situation is to hold the APC government accountable. We must come together as a people, irrespective of our political, ethnic and religious affiliations to resist the fascist-leaning tendencies of the APC administration.

Ologunagba called for an urgent meeting of the National Council of State to advise on the way to go over the nation’s worsening insecurity.

“Our nation must not fall. The resilient Nigerian spirit and ‘can-do- attitude’ must be rekindled by all to prevail on the President to immediately and without further delay, accede to the demand by the PDP and other well-meaning Nigerians to convene a special session of the National Council of State to find a lasting solution since the President has, in his own admission, come to his wit’s end,” the PDP spokesman declared.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP

Latest terrorist video: Presidency has admitted Buhari’s failure ― PDP