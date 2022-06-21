Your mobilisation, posting away from your state of origin is to foster national unity, NYSC DG tells corps members in Bauchi

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General MK Fadah has reminded Corps members that their mobilisation and posting far away from their different states of origin is to foster national unity and integration in the country.

Brig. Gen Mohammed Fadah stated this in Bauchi on Tuesday during the swearing-in and official induction of the 2022 Batch B stream 1 Corps members posted to Bauchi state for the service year held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He also explained that the move would not only offer them the opportunity to acquire a better understanding of the country but would also entrench the culture of harmonious relationships in an ambience filled with diverse people.

According to him, “As you may be aware, one of the objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration, hence, your deployment away from your states of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.”

The DG added that “This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and a shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria,”.

MK Fadah who was represented by Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the state Coordinator of NYSC, reminded the Corps members that the oath of allegiance taken by them was expected to guide their conduct throughout the service year as well as to have a great impact on their lives after service.

He also called on the corps members to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious characters or activities around them to the appropriate authorities saying, “You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.”

He added, “I also urge you to avoid using social media for spreading fake news, fuelling hatred and other negative purposes, and instead, deploy the same for the promotion of national unity and development.”

The DG also appreciated both the federal and state governments as well as security agencies, traditional rulers and all other stakeholders for their utmost support especially, in the areas of security and general welfare of corps members.





A total of 1,800 corps members were deployed to the state for the 2022 Batch B Stream 1 for the compulsory one-year service year.

