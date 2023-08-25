THE Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Education District VI, Dr Shareefah Yusuf, has called on teachers to see their job as a spiritual calling and not just a profession.

Dr Yusuf made this call in Lagos in a goodwill message at a retirement ceremony in honour of the president of the Muslim Teachers’ Association of Nigeria (MUTAN), Alhaji Maruf Gbadamosi, who bowed out from the service of the Lagos State government upon attaining the statutory age of 60.

Dr Yusuf described teaching as a spiritual calling whose rewards cannot be quantified in monetary terms.

“I always tell people that nobody can ever pay for the sacrifices of a teacher, because you are building human beings. We don’t hold files, we deal with human beings.

“If you make a good impact on that child and you are able to mould that life into positivity and greatness, be assured that you shall have your reward for life. Rest assured that that child shall forever remember you and pray for you,” she said.

She also advised teachers not to wait until they are told by their principals and superiors before doing what is required of them.

On moral decadence in the society, Dr Yusuf said teachers have a great role to play in addressing this societal problem.

She commended Alhaji Gbadamosi for his selflessness and dedication to service.

Delivering the lecture at the programme, Imam Hakeem Opadijo said whatever good deed one performs will come back, same for bad deeds.

“Your success will neither be determined by the number of mansion you build nor by the number of cars you own. Neither will it be by the number of children you have. Your success will be determined by the number of people who rise through you,” Imam Opadijo said.

The chairman of MUTAN Board of Trustees, Alhaji Ahmed Ajiboye, commended Alhaji Gbadamosi for his impact since he became the president of the association.





Gbadamosi was elevated to the post of the president early this year, having previously served as the association’s coordinator for Mushin, Lagos State, the state Public Relations Officer, District VI chairman and the state deputy chairman.