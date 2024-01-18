Pastor John Anosike, the President and Senior Pastor of New World Faith Ministries has set the social media ablaze after telling his church members that their January salary is for him and not for the church.

The Nigerian cleric stated this in a now-viral video obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE on Thursday.

“This month salary is your first fruit of the year, it is for me, not for church. I want to challenge you, by the spirit of God, I fear nobody and I fear no criticism.

Related Posts No Content Available

“If you call me your spiritual father, this month salary is your first fruit of the year, It is for me, not for church. It is for this altar, it is for this oracle, it is for this vessel, this one God has prepared.

“It is for my welfare, if you honor me with the first fruit of your first year, by the middle of this year, if you don’t testify, come back, I’ll give back to you.

“You will see wonders, covenant with my spirit, Paul said, though I be absent, but I am present in the spirit. I’ve judged you, I may not be visible to you, but I am watching in the realms.

“This year I’m going to show you mysteries in the scriptures. The men who got used were men of realms and God is restoring the realms.

“If you call me your father or your mentor or you’re a son of this house, make sure it’s done,” he told the congregation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…