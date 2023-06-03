Defeated presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar has expressed confidence that he will reclaim his alleged stolen mandate at the court.

He, therefore, referred to the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration as a “temporary government”.

Atiku Abubakar who addressed elected officials of the PDP during a stakeholders meeting held at the Government House Banquet Hall in Bauchi on Saturday, charged members of the National Assembly of the PDP not to be “rubber stamp members of the National Assembly”.

He added; “You are there to serve as a formidable opposition to this temporary administration.”

According to him, “Based on the results announced by the INEC and pending the determination of electoral challenges in the court, our members elect are not the majority in the National Assembly.

“So, for the time being, they have to prepare to work as an effective, constructive opposition while also preparing for possible roles of the majority party when the cases are resolved. A Government in waiting, so to speak.”

Atiku Abubakar stressed that, “In the recently concluded elections, our party campaigned on specific things, Nigerians are therefore expecting you to work on how to fulfil those campaign promises. That you are not among the INEC selected members is not an excuse not to perform, you must collectively work to put the temporary government on the right direction to serve Nigerians. Don’t be part of rubber stamp.”

He continued; “As you know, the PDP remains the only political party that is led by all its members, not a political party that is led by a few political godfathers. No one individual or group of people are bigger than the party in the PDP. You are Representatives of the party, do not be tempted to leave your party just because of INEC induced temporary setback.

“In the end, the truth shall triumph over falsehood and evil. Therefore, you must please remain resolute, do not work in isolation from one another, you are a team and should always work to together as a team in order to achieve meaningful results and also remain connected to your roots, your constituents and other stakeholders.”

The former Vice President explained that, “Retreat such as this, is like a meeting you will have with someone or a group about to embark on a very important journey or mission.”

“It is to discuss what we expect from the journey, how to prepare adequately for that journey including pieces of advise on how to handle various challenges that might be encountered along the way and also at the destination,” he further added.





He, however, charged the members-elect not to lose hope.

“Don’t ever lose hope, the role of the opposition is holding the government in majority party to account. And in doing so, you demonstrate that you and your party are ready to govern at the shortest possible time,” he said.

