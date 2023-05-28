A socio-political group, The Progressive Pathfinders (TPP), has joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his inauguration coming up on May 29, 2023 as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerians Armed Forces, assuring that his era shall usher in an unprecedented turnaround of the country positively giving his antecedent and track record.

The group gave this assurance on Sunday in congratulatory message jointly signed by its President, Chief (Dr) Sunny Ajose (OON), who is former Lagos State Head of Service (HoS), and Director -General, Comrade Dele Ogunsakin, pledging its support to the Tinubu’s new administration “in ensuring your success as you take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high offices.”

“We heartily rejoice with our indefatigable leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on this auspicious day of achieving your dream of leading the country as your hard work and perseverance have paid off. The whole world knows that you achieved this momentum not by the stroke of luck but through the dint of hardwork, perseverance and meticulous strategic thinking and planning.

“We have no doubt that, bearing in mind your antecedent and track record, your era shall usher in an unprecedented turnaround of Nigeria positively in all the ramifications of Nigerians daily realities,” TPP said.

“As a group, we are resolute in our resolve to do everything we can to support you in ensuring your success as you take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high offices,” the group added.

The group also congratulated the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadir Obafemi Hamzat, on the occasion of their inauguration for second term in office, wishing success “as you continue to build the Lagos of our dream.”