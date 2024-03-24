The management and staff of MADE Foundation, have described the commitment of their chairman, Dr Michael Olamidotun Ajilo, to the betterment of lives of the people as topnotch.

This was contained in a birthday congratulatory message signed by the Managing Director of the Foundation, Owolabi Raphael Oladimeji, and made available to journalists on Monday.

The statement reads in parts:”We are more than proud of your achievements, both in your enviable career as a physician and as a humanitarian which are evident in your unwavering commitments in genuinely creating a sustainable livelihood through service to humanity.

“These, which are indelibly manifested in the areas of philanthropy, investment in both basic and social amenities in Ondo East and West Local Governments, medical intervention to the underserved, scholarship awards to indigent and brilliant students in public schools, and youths empowerment among others.

“Sir, we are so elated to share the joy of your auspicious 40th birthday with you.

Keep touching lives, winning and prospering.

Once again, happy birthday to you, sir.