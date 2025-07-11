Your certificate not your destiny, entrepreneur tells students

Ebonyi State University community came together to witness a defining milestone in the institution’s legacy as Dr Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, a distinguished alumnus, delivered the keynote address at the university’s Maiden Alumni Lecture Series.

The lecture, themed “From Classroom to Boardroom – A Journey of Grace and Growth,” resonated deeply with the audience.

Dr Anyaso’s speech was a testament to his inspiring journey, from his formative years to becoming a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

He emphasised the importance of resilience and mindset in achieving success, urging students to rethink academic performance as a reflection of future potential.

“Your certificate is not your destiny. What you do with your education—how you adapt, how you grow, how you bounce back—matters more than the grades you leave with,” the entrepreneur declared.

The entrepreneur described education as a functional tool that builds competence and character, rather than just a ceremonial achievement – certificate.

“It’s not the certificate that changes lives, it’s the competence and character it builds,” he said.

According to him, true education begins after the classroom, in the arenas of real life where theory meets challenge.

Dr. Anyaso also highlighted the need for impact-driven education that produces thinkers, doers, and problem solvers.

“We cannot build a new Nigeria with outdated mindsets. We must reimagine education as a platform for leadership, innovation, and service,” he emphasised.

He passionately encouraged youths to embrace entrepreneurship as a training ground for nation-building, saying, “Build something. Fail, learn, and try again. Solve a problem. Serve a community. That’s how you prepare for leadership. That’s how you earn the right to lead.”

As Founder and Group Managing Director of The CAADES Group, Dr. Anyaso has grown a multi-sectoral business conglomerate with strategic interests in oil and gas, real estate, hospitality, construction, and healthcare. His commitment to human capital development and inclusive progress has positioned him as a torchbearer for purposeful leadership in Nigeria.

In his parting words, Dr. Anyaso left the audience with a lasting charge.

“It is not where you start that defines you, but how much you’re willing to grow. Don’t wait for permission to lead—earn it. Build yourself. Then build your nation,” he closed his remarks.