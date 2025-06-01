Your anti-Tinubu coalition agenda won’t work — APC chieftain tells Atiku, others

Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Osun State and former member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, has described the ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to form a coalition against President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027 as a futile endeavor.

Speaking in a statement from Osogbo, Oyintiloye affirmed that the coalition was “dead on arrival” and urged key opposition figures—including former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai—not to waste resources on what he termed a failed project. Instead, he encouraged them to support Tinubu’s ongoing “Renewed Hope Agenda” for Nigeria.

“Over the last seventy years, Nigerian politics has witnessed numerous coalition attempts, driven by desires to consolidate power and challenge dominant parties. History, however, shows these coalitions rarely succeed,” Oyintiloye said.

He emphasized that forming a successful political alliance requires “unity, strategic compromise, and long-term cohesion,” grounded in altruistic motives rather than selfish interests. According to him, the current coalition is merely “a gathering of aggrieved opposition leaders” seeking to revive failing political careers, rather than acting in the interest of Nigerians.

“The questions Nigerians should ask these coalition leaders are: Why form a coalition against President Bola Tinubu? If they were in power, could they do better? Their actions stem from greed and hatred, and a desperation to seize power by any means,” Oyintiloye said.

He added that if the current administration had offered these politicians significant appointments, “they would be the first to praise it.”

Oyintiloye urged coalition leaders to reflect on the 2023 general elections, recalling that despite intense opposition, Tinubu secured victory without being in power. Now, as president actively working to revive the economy, he questioned how the opposition could hope to unseat him.

He called on opposition leaders, especially those in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to redirect their energies toward supporting Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, citing the president’s achievements across sectors in his first two years.

The APC chieftain concluded by encouraging President Tinubu to remain focused on his agenda and to continue enhancing economic and infrastructure reforms that have bolstered public confidence in his administration.

