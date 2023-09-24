Young people between the ages of 18 and 30 years can apply to be youth delegates at the 2023 edition of the Conference of Parties (COP28) scheduled to take place in Dubai from November 30 to December 10, 2023.

Global Centre for Climate Mobility (GCCM)’s Youth Forums, under the Africa Climate Mobility Initiative, the Rising Nations Initiative, and the Greater Caribbean Climate Mobility Initiative, are now opening a call for applications to the Climate Mobility Pavilion (CMP)Youth Programme to participate in COP28 as a CMP Youth Delegate.

The deadline for the submission of the application is 6 pm GMT on October 1, 2023.

At COP28, the GCCM will host the CMP, which will be a central space dedicated to bringing urgent global attention to climate-forced migration & displacement, while pressing forward the need for people-centred climate action.

The CMP Youth Programme will bring together a group of young people to advance climate action focusing on the most climate-vulnerable regions in the world.

The 40 selected delegates will be offered capacity-building skills, and speaking opportunities, and will take part in bilateral meetings with leading policymakers as well as climate action champions from philanthropic organisations, the private sector, and civil society organisations.

The expenses for return travel to COP28 (economy-class flight travel) and accommodation during the stay at COP28 will be covered for selected youth delegates.

The programme is only open to youths from Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America & the Caribbean and from Kiribati, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, or Tuvalu. Migrant and displaced youth living in these regions/countries or who were born in these regions/countries are strongly encouraged to apply.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply using https://bit.ly/COP28-Delegates-Applications