Young Noble, Tupac’s last Outlawz member, dies by suicide at 47

Young Noble, the final member added to Tupac Shakur’s iconic rap group Outlawz, has died by suicide at the age of 47.

Born Rufus Lee Cooper III, Noble’s death was confirmed by a representative to PEOPLE magazine, while TMZ reported that the rapper died in Atlanta on Friday, July 4.

The Atlanta Police Department has not yet commented publicly.

Noble’s longtime friend and fellow Outlawz member, E.D.I. Mean, announced the tragic news on Instagram.

“My brother & partner of over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Young Noble,” he wrote, adding, “Mental illness is real. CHECK ON YOUR FOLKS.”

The announcement has prompted an outpouring of grief and tributes across the hip-hop community.

Rap legend Snoop Dogg, a former Death Row Records labelmate, responded with a stark reminder: “DAMN Mental health is real,” sharing the group’s track The Good Die Young.

Music executive Damien “Big Percy” Roderick also mourned the loss, posting: “REST EASY HOMIE @young_noble… wish I could change our last call we had. DAMN.”

Young Noble joined Outlawz in early 1996, just months before Tupac’s death. He featured on four tracks on Tupac’s posthumous album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, including the iconic “Hail Mary.”

Beyond his work with Outlawz, Noble released several solo projects, including Noble Justice and Son of God. His final social media post on June 22 carried a hauntingly hopeful message:

“You’re not reading this by accident. This is your confirmation. You’re going to make it… So hold on, be strong and don’t give up. You are next in line for your miracle.”

