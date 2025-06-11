Young Nigerians to get N2bn private University scholarships from Sterling Bank

NIGERIA’S most forward-looking financial institution, Sterling Bank, has announced an over N2 billion commitment for fully-funded private university scholarships for young Nigerians.

Unveiled on Democracy Day, the initiative titled Beyond Education, represents a decisive step towards building the country’s future leaders by dismantling the barriers that keep millions of Nigerians from accessing quality, future-focused learning.

This is one of the largest private sector investments ever made in a single Nigerian tertiary institution. It extends Sterling’s longstanding commitment to the HEART sectors: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Transportation.

A statement from the bank noted that the lender, has deployed over half a trillion naira in financing and development programs across these critical areas.

“Progress is not a spectator sport,” said Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive of Sterling Bank. “While others talk about Nigeria’s potential, we are actively investing in it. These scholarships are direct investments in the architects of our future. We are funding the education of future leaders who will build the companies, systems, institutions and solutions Nigeria needs to thrive.”

The Sterling Beyond Education program will fully sponsor 600 students to study high-impact fields such as Technology, Finance, Sales, and Public Health. It is open to young Nigerians from all 36 states and the FCT, with a merit-based and inclusive admissions process.

Candidates can nominate themselves or be nominated by others, and final selection will be determined through a public voting process open exclusively to Sterling account holders.

This is what inclusive investment looks like, said Obinna Ukachukwu, Growth Executive leading the Retail & Consumer Banking Directorate at Sterling Bank. This initiative goes beyond access to education, it’s access to a future. Education remains the most valuable asset anyone can have, and were proud to stand behind young Nigerians as they claim it.

The pilot programme is in partnership with Miva University, founded by renowned tech entrepreneur, Sim Shagaya. Fully accredited by the National Universities Commission, Miva is redefining higher education in Africa with scalable, affordable, and flexible programs tailored to the demands of the digital economy.

The program also reflects Sterling’s advocacy for organisations to shift from short-term philanthropy to long-term ecosystem development. With deep investments in digitised healthcare, school financing, agricultural cooperatives, solar energy, and low-cost transport systems, Sterling is building pathways to inclusive prosperity.

We’re moving beyond charity, Suleiman said. This is about building systems that last and it is much bigger than hundreds of scholarships. It’s about the future those brilliant young minds will build for our country.

Nominations are now open at www.sterling.ng/FUTURE. As Africa’s youth population continues to grow, initiatives like Beyond Education may point to a new blueprint for private sector leadership, one where impact is measured not just in profit, but in people empowered.

