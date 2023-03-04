The just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were marred by violence and vote trading. KINGSLEY ALUMONA sampled the opinions of some Nigerians on this issue. Their views:

Davidson David

The problem with the election is as a result of INEC not adopting the real-time electronic transmission of results from BVAS machine. Others issues included snatching of ballot boxes, voters’ intimidation in opposition party areas, vote suppression, and over voting. However, this is not the time to feel discouraged. The struggle to dismantle the old order must rage on. Importantly, this is an opportunity for the judiciary to redeem her image. In two weeks, we have to go back to the polls to elect our governors. This new zeal and enthusiasm must keep blazing. We can no longer stand akimbo. This is our country, and how it is run should be our collective concern. Let us channel our anger to the ballot.

Umaru Ayofe

The elections were free, fair and credible. INEC did well in the conduct of the elections. For me, the elections were the best among the best conducted in Nigeria.

Yakubu Innocent

The presidential election, most especially, was meant for one of the opposition parties to win. But, unfortunately, they allowed themselves to be divided on reasons best known to them. The voters were divided for ethno-religious lines. But, in states where it was very difficult for the opposition parties to win, they actually won. The future looks good for the opposition, if only there would be unity.





Tyokase Raphael

It was very disappointing. It was not evident enough when we were told to go and vote, while INEC organised a winner prior to election. It means if we voted or not, there was a winner already. Then, why waste our time. It was just a competition between Nigerians and INEC.

Sholly Shola

The elections were very impressive. INEC had a vigilant ICT team that notified it at appropriate times when hackers attacked the portal. The exercise was credible to the extent that all big and incumbent governors lost their states to the opposition. Even Mr President lost his home state to the opposition. Kudos to the INEC chairman.

Isah Daniel

We cannot call this an election because it went against our Electoral Act. We are supposed to be comparing the manual collation with the polling unit results sent electronically. But it was all deceit. We are very disappointed on the process, no matter the outcome.

Israel Smile

The fact is we have not had an election so fraught with irregularities in our history as a country, and the findings of international observers − the IRI, NDI, IEOM, and UNO gave credence to this. The elections were characterised by voters’ discrimination, intimidation, and impersonation, strategic mass disenfranchisement of a targeted class of voters across southern Nigeria, carting away of ballot boxes by political thugs. The complicity and failure of INEC is testament in the absence of party logos in ballot papers and the refusal to comply with section 38 of the Electoral Act, which mandates transmission of results to the INEC portals from the polling centres. We saw the doctoring of figures, as the Bauchi and Gombe results announced by INEC revealed. In fact, we have evidence to prove that false results were uploaded onto the INEC server before the election date, and we will prove it. In summary, it was everything but credible, free and fair. The veritable outcome of the elections is rightly suggested by the many number of seats that the Labour Party won in the National Assembly, even amidst all the irregularities.

Benjamin Tasie

INEC did very well, but it fell short when it mattered most. INEC disappointed Nigerians by ignoring the upload of the polling unit results with the BIVAS to the INEC server which led to manual collation of the results. INEC failed Nigerian youths.

Ajayi Richardson

This election, for me, was an eye-opener − for every patriotic Nigerian who knows, but does not take seriously the subject of political leadership. We have overcome our apolitic nature as everyone is now getting involved actively in political matters. On the conduct of the election, we have had a four-horse race, with tribe, race, religion, and sentiment being major deciding factors. Young people are now cautious of leadership. For me, INEC has once proved that our issues are not about leadership alone but also the system. We have been deceived by the commission, and the system would make Nigerians lose faith in the system.

Divine Nwachukwu

It is very unprofessional for INEC to introduce BVAS and then adopt a manual means of voting. It would have been better if the voting was also done automatically and uploaded immediately after a voter cast his ballot. I would say it was planned and rigged. I was in charge of my unit. I operated the BVAS and wondered why the whole thing was not done automatically.

Chukwuma Festus

What INEC conducted was a selection and not an election. The outcome of these elections is going to discourage Nigerians from voting in future elections. What is the essence of voting when my vote would not be counted?

Sani Stephen

The elections were poorly conducted by the INEC. What is the need of ink on paper when the results were supposed to be transmitted electronically, as was promised by the INEC?

Stanley Onumaegbu

I wonder where in the world − except in Nigeria and Cameroon − that someone would call what happened on February 25th an election. I am highly disappointed, though I knew INEC was a group of unprepared people. How could they have conducted credible elections when they dine with their choice candidates, even at the eve of the elections?

David Nwamadi

This presidential election showed how hungry for change Nigerians are, despite the fact that INEC insulted their intelligence by not uploading results from polling centres. We would get it right. We are already close to getting it right − one step at a time.

Sanzho Picasso

What I see is Irony. The expectations and stakes were very high. After the 1993 election, I think this is the best election ever. The allegation is not against the president because he had put everything in place to have a free and fair election, especially, the naira policy. At least, that hindered voters’ inducement. Above all, if sitting governors are defeated and ruling party candidates lost − Labour Party that had neither structure nor a councilor produced an upset − shows the election was successful. Saying the election was not fair is wrong. Saying it was not free may be right.

Ibare Olorun

The next presidential election (under Tinubu) may be worse than this. This is because anyone who could undermine credible means to win an election would never support a credible election under his regime. There was no transparency in this election because the BVAS that was supposed to be used to upload results from polling units was bypassed, rendering the billions of naira used in procuring them useless.

Ajibola Aketi

INEC conducted a very poor and unprofessional election. Election ought to be free and fair −that is, must be free from vote buying; must not be an election of favoritism, cheating, discrimination, and manipulation by political candidates or parties. INEC has conducted an election that is not acceptable by the people. INEC also did not meet the standard of the people with the manipulation of votes. People were disenfranchised by political thugs in areas like Lagos. Is that a fair election? INEC needs to develop in all ramifications in other to meet with the standard of conducting free and fair elections.

Comfort Egwu-Udochukwu

That was the worst election so far. Nigerians’ votes were robbed off them in broad-day light, and no one is doing anything. It seems Nigeria supports impunity and tramples on social justice. Nigerians have lost hope in Nigeria. They do not trust the judiciary because they are the biggest subverters of justice.

David Ogah

Very Disappointing, I must say. If Labour Party won more senate and reps seats, and their presidential candidate did not, it would be questionable. It seems the results of the 2019 election were transmitted to the INEC server instead of the 2023 results. The fight for a better nation has just begun.

Damianson Charles

INEC and APC are corrupt. INEC is APC. APC has controlled the judiciary, the electoral body and the Police force. That is why APC and INEC would tell you to go to court if you do not agree with them because they are going to judge the case in their favour.

Patrick Egwu

It was a very fraudulent election, a seemingly stolen mandate. How could Bauchi and Gombe states have the same results across board? The statistics for the major parties are identical? I do not mind Tinubu winning, but it should be done transparently and fairly.

Philipian Omonghu

Many Nigerians voted and hoped for a change. Their voices through the ballots were audible to the deaf and visible for the blind, but unfortunately, INEC failed to keep to its promises to Nigerians. Whether it was deliberate through administrative incompetency, inner sabotage or lackadaisical attitude, one thing is certain − the incompetency and envisioned absentism of governance would be sufficient enough to go round.

Sheak Jibrin

You cannot stop the winner from celebrating or losers from grieving. I want Nigerians to know this election is more of free and fair compared to the 2007 election when Maurice Iwu was the INEC chairman. Iwu received order from above on whom to be declared winner while many people were on queue to cast their votes.

Prince Udoh

INEC disappointed Nigerians. The chairman of INEC promised the transmission of results from polling units to the INEC portal were every citizen could view and follow the process. He failed woefully. If he has integrity and fear of God, he would have resigned since Sunday. In conclusion, the election was not free and fair.

Chukwuma Emeka

My take is that Igbos are not accepted in Nigeria. No one believes in them. No one wants to hear their voice. No one wants to see their handwriting or what they could do in Nigeria leadership. When you beat a child too much, you must let him go.

