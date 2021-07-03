Young musicians do not need to make vulgar songs before making it —Ade Prince 

Fast-rising Fuji musician, Adeniyi Salawu Olorunlogbon, popularly known as Ade Prince, is currently carving a niche for himself in the industry with his exclusive launch into mainstream music. In this interview with SEYI SOKOYA, he speaks on his career and why he produced three albums at once.

How did you discover your passion for music?

It has not been so long because I never thought I would be a singer. The late Dr. Sikiru Ayinde Barrister was my favourite musician. We formed a group called ‘Barry Wonder lives on’ made up of we fans of Barrister. From there, we sing and perform around; that was where the encouragement came from and later we realised that we could turn it into a job. That was how I started in 2018. I conceived the idea in 2018 and started working on my album last year.

How has the experience been from 2018 till today?

Honestly, I didn’t see myself as a full-time musician initially because if I don’t have an album, I won’t be called for shows. I am currently focusing on completing my album and a lot of people are sceptical about my success in music because of my age. But I know that I am passionate about it and I am also good at it. So, that is what led me to work on my album.

Can we say that you are trying to follow in the footsteps of Barrister?

Yes. Barrister sang songs are filled with wisdom and good morals. That was what initially inspired me to join the group. I am delighted to follow his path even as a musician.

What are the challenges like?

Honestly, there are lots of challenges but it depends. If a person is singing the Fuji genre, particularly the kind of Fuji I do, it matters. So, you will be able to decide your target audience. I don’t think there are any challenges too great to face and I wasn’t brought up to be lazy, I am not lazy.

Do you have the intention to work with any popular artiste in this genre of music?

Currently, there is no collaboration in my album. Before now, I planned to feature Pasuma or Saheed Osupa, we arranged, but it didn’t work; maybe that was how God wanted it, so I left that matter. It is also part of the challenges we face, it is very difficult to achieve and for someone who ventured into the industry as late as I did, you have to impress people with music that is worth it, that will make people want to listen to you. If not, people will mock you for going into music at all.

Is there a specific or stipulated time when a musician is supposed to join the industry?

Looking at the issue, discouragement sometimes comes from the musicians themselves. Some people say they have started from when they were 13, even Barrister started at the age of 9-10 according to history. It is rare to see a musician that started at a much older age. Sometimes, if you want to start your journey at the age of 50, you will not be confident because people will wonder what took you so long and why you are just starting, it is not as though you weren’t doing something else before. Some of our peers and neighbours are not even aware that we have ventured into the industry until they hear that we are producing an album. So, they will be surprised and ask what were you thinking? Will you just start at this age? A lot of people have asked me that question. People wonder if I will be able to meet up but I know what I have in me. I know that I am starting much later than others and I am not moved by that. It is not how far but how well.

As I have said earlier, I am very passionate about music, and apart from the fact that I listen to Barrister’s songs. I love music generally, foreign music, especially Michael Jackson, I listen to his songs very well. That made me know that I was going to do something in entertainment, something that has to do with music. So, at a point I used to sell CDs, I set up a small studio and did some music recording and live recording. So, that made me have an interest in music from the time, it is not as if I just stumbled into it. I then switched to the encouragement and inspiration I got from the Barry Wonder group.

How have you been able to push your career?

Currently, social media helps a lot in building one’s fanbase. So, we have been able to leverage on that and also we have done the launching of the albums on May 30, but unfortunately, there was some sort of delays that are currently being handled. We have also embarked on a media tour which has helped us richly.

How was it easy for you to produce three albums at once?

It was through divine grace. One of the albums, “Crossover”, some people thought it is hip-hop, but I blended Hip-hop and Fuji in it. My kind of music is not the vulgar one that cannot be played without being censored. So, I have 11 tracks in the “Crossover” album alone. In “Full Option”, I have 6 tracks; they are not in any way similar or connected. “Tribute” too is also loaded. A lot of people call it 3-in-1 production, but we made it separately, we didn’t make all three in one casing. I am coming with three albums at once and I know that some people ask me to do it one after the other, make a profit on one before releasing the other, but I want to release all three and in the meantime, gain my balance.

What should your fans be expecting after the three albums?

God willing, I have plans to release another album in December. We had to cut those three albums so that we would only release those three albums. We have some on the ground ready to be released. All things being equal, by December, I don’t mind producing another album. This is just to get into the system and then start releasing singles as others do. All things being equal, I don’t think anything can stop me from releasing albums every six months.

How have you been distinctive with your talent?

There is something missing in songs these days, and if we the youth don’t point it out, those that have been there before will not be able to say it out. I want people to know that it is not until we sing vulgar songs before we parade ourselves as musicians; songs that we can’t be played in the presence of children. If the upcoming musicians don’t preach about it, the elders won’t be able to get to them. But if they see that other musicians are also making sales without selling vulgar or indecent content, they will emulate. King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Barrister, they sing, without vulgar content and even children can listen to their songs. So, that is the kind of music I want to have out there.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…